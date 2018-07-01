Pervert in S’pore takes photo of secondary school student on bus to write erotica

Judging by the slew of sexual harassment stories going around, it’s safe to say that perverts in Singapore are aplenty:

But the latest incident to enter public consciousness takes being a pervert to a fictive level.

Alerted by S$300 “offer”

On June 2, Twitter user @h4yuti4r4 shared a photo of herself on a public bus that was taken by a pervert, who subsequently used it to write his own erotica.

Unfortunately, the victim only knew about the creep shot’s existence because someone messaged her on Instagram with a S$300 “offer”.

The graphic descriptions have been censored:

That was when she tweeted that that her photo had been misused:

Told her father, who is a police officer

In an update, the victim said that she has informed her father, who happens to be a police officer, about the post:

However, another user has commented with a piece of rather bleak news:

The last we checked, the Tumblr account that featured the “story” is no longer available.

The good news is, a Singaporean blogger is on a crusade to remove more of such privacy-infringing/ sexually-inappropriate accounts:

