Pervert in S’pore takes photo of secondary school student on bus to write erotica
The victim's father is apparently a policeman.
Judging by the slew of sexual harassment stories going around, it’s safe to say that perverts in Singapore are aplenty:
Furniture mover WhatsApps image of Andrea Chong to Andrea Chong, saying “no bra inside one”
Alleged molester kneels down on bus & admits to molestation history after being called out
But the latest incident to enter public consciousness takes being a pervert to a fictive level.
Alerted by S$300 “offer”
On June 2, Twitter user @h4yuti4r4 shared a photo of herself on a public bus that was taken by a pervert, who subsequently used it to write his own erotica.
Unfortunately, the victim only knew about the creep shot’s existence because someone messaged her on Instagram with a S$300 “offer”.
The graphic descriptions have been censored:
That was when she tweeted that that her photo had been misused:
Told her father, who is a police officer
In an update, the victim said that she has informed her father, who happens to be a police officer, about the post:
However, another user has commented with a piece of rather bleak news:
The last we checked, the Tumblr account that featured the “story” is no longer available.
The good news is, a Singaporean blogger is on a crusade to remove more of such privacy-infringing/ sexually-inappropriate accounts:
S’pore blogger on a crusade to take down sexual harassment & upskirt Tumblrs
Top image from Twitter post
