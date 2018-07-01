 ';

Old Chang Kee selling curry puff for £2.80 in first outlet in Covent Garden, London

Good news for those studying or working in London and looking for a taste of fried food from Singapore.

Old Chang Kee has opened its first flagship outlet at Covent Garden.

Not cheap

The curry puffs aren’t exactly the cheapest from what we hear.

According to someone in London, one curry puff is £2.80, which is S$5.01.

The outlet apparently also sells curry noodles for £6.80, which is equivalent to S$12.16 in local currency. Yikes.

Old Chang Kee now opened in London!

A post shared by Chang (@chang_wander) on

Screenshot via chang_wander’s Instagram post

Previous pop-up stall

Regardless, the London outlet will probably be getting a warm reception: Their pop-up stall, which was set up last year at Kentish Town, saw such a warm reception, as all curry puffs were sold out.

The cheapest puff then was the potato curry puff, which went for about £2.00 (S$3.58).

The more expensive chicken and chicken and mushroom curry puffs retailed for £2.50 each (S$4.47).

For Singaporeans, paying nearly S$5 for a puff is High SES, but we suppose purchasing parity and a taste of home abroad was what made the pop-up a success.

In any case, if you’re around Covent Garden in London, here’s where to check out the London flagship store:

Old Chang Kee UK
15A New Row, WC2N 4LA

You can spot the outlet with its eye-catching pastel yellow exterior.

Top image via Old Chang Kee UK’s Facebook page

