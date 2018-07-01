 ';

Back

M’sia under Najib paid 88% of contracts for 2 Beijing-backed projects, but only 13% of work done

M'sia's finance ministry says it's part of the larger 1MDB scandal.

By Kayla Wong | 2 hours

Events

The Purple Symphony 2018

01 July 2018, -

University Cultural Centre

Upsurge

Malaysia’s Ministry of Finance revealed on Tuesday, June 5, that despite 88 percent of contracts for two pipeline projects being paid, only 13 percent of the work has been completed.

The projects are backed by Beijing and cost over RM9.4 billion (~S$3.2 billion).

Here’s what happened.

Payment made to Chinese state-owned company

According to The Malaysian insight, the Finance Ministry’s subsidiary, Suria Strategic Energy Resources Sdn Bhd (SSER), was set up in May 2016 to undertake two projects.

They are the Multi-Product Pipeline (MPP) and Trans-Sabah Gas Pipeline (TSGP) projects.

State-owned China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau won the contracts for both pipelines.

Work on the three-year projects started in April 2017.

However, 12 months later, only 13 percent of the construction works were done despite Malaysia paying out almost 90 per cent of the projects’ value.

Malaysia’s finance minister Lim Guan Eng said at a press conference on Tuesday, June 5, that the previous Najib administration had agreed to make payments for the pipeline projects “based almost entirely” on calendar dates rather than the projects’ progress.

According to The Star, other than the RM9.4 billion (~S$3.2 billion) expenditure for the two pipeline projects, another RM1 billion (~S$335 million) was allocated to two consultant firms and a company for the maintenance of the pipelines.

All three companies are from China.

All part of “1MDB scam”

Lim also said that they are “strongly suspicious this is all part of the 1MDB scam”.

He said:

“The main contractor is from China.

But what’s important is why was the agreement signed in the first place by Malaysian leaders and officials?

The contracts were negotiated by the Prime Minister’s Department without involving Treasury officials.

The Attorney General’s Chambers has also confirmed that these contracts were signed despite numerous unanswered questions and red flags being raised.”

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

No China, no peace to be made at Trump-Kim Summit: Global Times

Tricky.

Sentosa, venue for Trump-Kim peace summit, means “Peace & Tranquility”

Thanks to a naming contest 49 years ago.

SSER had links to the scandal-ridden state wealth fund 1MDB and Strategic Resources Corp International (SRC).

SSER’s president was a board member of Putrajaya Perdana Snd Bhd, a company directly linked to Jho Low. Low has been identified as one of the main figures behind the 1MDB scandal.

SRC, on the other hand, was a subsidiary of 1MDB and was set up in 2011. It took a US$1 billion (~S$1.3 billion) loan with not many assets to show.

The Finance Ministry have since filed a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Top image via 

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Guy sells e-scooter on Carousell, buyer doesn't pay, gives a million excuses. Real story is how many 'bros' used.

Pray they don't alter the deal any further.

18 mins

Fat Cat Arcade opens in Djitsun Mall Bedok, said to be largest in east S'pore

Looks fun.

41 mins

No China, no peace to be made at Trump-Kim Summit: Global Times

Tricky.

June 6, 2018

Sentosa, venue for Trump-Kim peace summit, means "Peace & Tranquility"

Thanks to a naming contest 49 years ago.

June 6, 2018

Dennis Rodman coming to S'pore for Trump-Kim summit

Here to offer his BFF Kim some support perhaps.

4 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close