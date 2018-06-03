 ';

Back

M’sia’s new finance minister Lim Guan Eng: ‘I’ll still eat char kway teow by the road’

He will remain working class.

By Belmont Lay | June 3, 2018

Events

Flipside Festival: String Symphony

25 May 2018 - 03 June 2018, -

Esplanade Courtyard Green

Climate Action Carnival

02 June 2018 - 03 June 2018, -

Marina Barrage

The Purple Symphony 2018

01 July 2018, -

University Cultural Centre

Upsurge

More than three weeks after a new Pakatan Harapan coalition got swept into power in Malaysia, Malaysians are still enthralled by their new finance minister Lim Guan Eng.

They are simply not used to seeing a minister frequently huddled over a plate of hawker fare with his colleagues or family.

Working class hero

Lim, who has emerged as the working class hero this election who regular Malaysians can relate to, is the secretary-general of the Democratic Action Party.

In an interview with Malay Mail, Lim said his party and its members are still labouring to reconcile being part of the new government working out of posher environments with its working-class roots.

He was speaking to the media at the Finance Ministry’s plush office in Putrajaya, which is far removed from his party’s headquarters in the working-class and slightly seedy neighbourhood of Pudu.

Jailed twice

For Lim, his path to the finance minister’s post has been as oblique as Anwar Ibrahim, who is the prime minister-in-waiting.

Lim has gone from being jailed twice as an opposition leader — once for sedition and the other time under the Internal Security Act — to eventually becoming the Penang chief minister, before taking up a Cabinet position now.

“From Kajang to Komtar, and then from Komtar to Putrajaya,” he said.

DAP a working class party

He said DAP was fortunate because it has always been a working-class party.

“We are not a businessmen’s party. We are not a towkay party.”

But he said it would now be challenging to stay true to these origins.

Being in power would attract many different classes of people.

“But in essence our culture, our values will remain working class.

“The food we eat, hawker stall lah. Where the food is the best, it’s the hawker stalls or alleyways.”

Asked where he would prefer to eat now, his preference is obvious.

“Of course I will still be eating char kway teow by the roadside and the best chicken rice, whether you like it or not, is still in the hawker stalls. Not in the restaurants, not in the hotels.”

Not just a Chinese, but Malaysian

Lim said it was also important for his party — and Malaysia — to stop looking at issues through ethnic lenses.

“For me I don’t see myself as Chinese anymore. Why should the Chinese reporter think just because I am Chinese that I will spare the ECRL project,” he said in reference to a question posed to him by a reporter from China after he was announced as finance minister.

“We have got to look at it from the basis of whether it benefits Malaysia or not, and not whether it is from China. It does not matter.”

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

M’sia’s intention behind Middle Rocks, explained

Malaysia is sending a strong message to Singaporeans and Malaysians.

Long-running Channel 5 show Tanglin going on break, fans sad & confused

700-plus episodes in, the long-running drama serial is saying goodbye...for now.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

M'sia's intention behind Middle Rocks, explained

Malaysia is sending a strong message to Singaporeans and Malaysians.

3 hours

Long-running Channel 5 show Tanglin going on break, fans sad & confused

700-plus episodes in, the long-running drama serial is saying goodbye...for now.

4 hours

Hawker stall in Queenstown sells fluffy souffle pancakes for S$1.50 each

Looks like it's worth a trip.

4 hours

Elon Musk tweets Straits Times back after newspaper tells him to stop whining

How to own the news cycle.

13 hours

Taxi driver in S'pore surprised he can claim cab fare from Indonesian embassy after dropping helper off

If the passenger is an Indonesian seeking assistance.

16 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close