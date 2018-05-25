Kim Jong-un wants to stay at the Fullerton Hotel S’pore

Those of you who have booked your rooms, it might be time to reconsider your choice.

Fullerton Hotel for Kim

The Washington Post has reported on June 1 that North Korea leader Kim Jong-un would like to stay at the Fullerton Hotel when he comes by Singapore for his meeting with United States president Donald Trump on June 12.

However, a tricky problem has surfaced: Should and can the US pay for the North Korean leader’s preferred choice of lodging at the mouth of Singapore River?

Fullerton Hotel is a five-star luxury hotel that reportedly charges up to US$6,000 (S$8,030) a night for one of its fancier presidential suites.

Who is going to pay for Kim’s lodging? Singapore?

North Korea is a “prideful but cash-poor pariah state”, according to WP.

The US is open to covering the costs, it was reported, but it is mindful that Pyongyang may view America footing the bill as insulting.

As a result, US planners are considering asking the host country of Singapore to pay for the North Korean delegation’s bill, WP said.

Moreover, any payment for North Korea’s accommodations would run afoul of US Treasury Department sanctions, but exceptions can be made.

However, how long this list of exceptions can end up becoming, will make the issue trickier with public disclosure and scrutiny.

Trump will most likely stay at the Shangri-La, a hotel accustomed to hosting high-security events.

Trump and Kim to meet in Sentosa

WP also reported that Capella hotel on Sentosa is likely to be the place of the official meeting between Trump and Kim.

A WP reporter saw construction crews already erecting tents and other facilities, but was instructed to leave the premises after interacting with the US planning delegation there.

Situated off Singapore’s southeast coast, the hotel resort is relatively secluded, which appeals to the US and North Korean officials.

History of North Korea asking others to pay

North Korea has a history of making bold monetary demands.

South Korea set aside US$2.6 million to cover travel accommodations for a North Korean cheering squad, an art troupe and other members of the visiting delegation at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang.

The International Olympic Committee paid for 22 North Korean athletes to travel to the event.

In 2014, North Korea hosted then-US Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper Jr. to an “elaborate 12-course Korean meal” when he went there to retrieve two prisoners, only to ask him to pay for the dinner later.