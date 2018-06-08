 ';

Back

Old Chang Kee in London reveals price list of curry chicken, nasi lemak & laksa

Affordable London prices.

By Guan Zhen Tan | 5 hours

Events

Tiger Street Food Festival

08 June 2018, 5.00pm-10.30pm

Open field @ Tan Quee Lan Street

The Purple Symphony 2018

01 July 2018, -

University Cultural Centre

Upsurge

Singaporeans studying or working in London can now savour the fried taste of Singapore.

Old Chang Kee has opened its first flagship outlet at Covent Garden.

The eatery is modelled after the Curry Times restaurants by Old Chang Kee in Singapore.

Old Chang Kee’s London menu

The London menu offers mains such as chicken curry, nasi lemak, and laksa:

Screenshot via Old Chang Kee UK’s menu
Screenshot via Old Chang Kee UK’s menu
Screenshot via Old Chang Kee UK’s menu

Of course, these mains are London prices.

Priced between £6.30 (S$11.27) and £8.50 (S$15.20), it is affordable for Londoners accustomed to paying £9.99 (S$17.86) fish and chips.

Don’t worry, not that spicy

The menu even answers a frequently-asked question, probably pre-empting taste buds not familiar with the spiciness of Singaporean cuisine:

Screenshot via Old Chang Kee UK’s menu

Puffs prices

Potato curry puffs are going for £2.60 (S$4.65) and Old Chang Kee’s signature curry puff is sold for £2.80 (S$5.01).

You can also tuck into a chili crab puff for £3.20 (S$5.72) and a black pepper tuna puff for £2.90 (S$5.18), which sounds pretty interesting.

Screenshot via Old Chang Kee UK’s menu

Regardless, the London outlet will probably be getting a warm reception: The Old Chang Kee pop-up stall last year saw some great reception, where they sold out their puffs.

Where to find Old Chang Kee in London

If you’re around Covent Garden in London, here’s where to check out the London flagship store:

Old Chang Kee UK
15A New Row, WC2N 4LA

You can spot the outlet by its eye-catching pastel yellow exterior.

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Guy sells e-scooter on Carousell, buyer doesn’t pay, gives a million excuses. Real story is how many ‘bros’ used.

Pray they don't alter the deal any further.

No China, no peace to be made at Trump-Kim Summit: Global Times

Tricky.

You’ll probably also be happy to hear that Singapore’s Old Chang Kee outlets are having a promotion to celebrate the London opening: You can get three puffs for S$4 from June 6 to 12.

Image via Old Chang Kee

Top image via Old Chang Kee UK’s Facebook page

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen is a serial doodler with multiple pens with her wherever she goes. She loves listening to Visual Kei bands, Jamiroquai and random songs from the future-funk genre.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Guy sells e-scooter on Carousell, buyer doesn't pay, gives a million excuses. Real story is how many 'bros' used.

Pray they don't alter the deal any further.

June 6, 2018

Fat Cat Arcade opens in Djitsun Mall Bedok, said to be largest in east S'pore

Looks fun.

June 6, 2018

No China, no peace to be made at Trump-Kim Summit: Global Times

Tricky.

2 hours

Sentosa, venue for Trump-Kim peace summit, means "Peace & Tranquility"

Thanks to a naming contest 49 years ago.

2 hours

M'sia under Najib paid 88% of contracts for 2 Beijing-backed projects, but only 13% of work done

M'sia's finance ministry says it's part of the larger 1MDB scandal.

3 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close