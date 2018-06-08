Old Chang Kee in London reveals price list of curry chicken, nasi lemak & laksa

Singaporeans studying or working in London can now savour the fried taste of Singapore.

Old Chang Kee has opened its first flagship outlet at Covent Garden.

The eatery is modelled after the Curry Times restaurants by Old Chang Kee in Singapore.

Old Chang Kee’s London menu

The London menu offers mains such as chicken curry, nasi lemak, and laksa:

Of course, these mains are London prices.

Priced between £6.30 (S$11.27) and £8.50 (S$15.20), it is affordable for Londoners accustomed to paying £9.99 (S$17.86) fish and chips.

Don’t worry, not that spicy

The menu even answers a frequently-asked question, probably pre-empting taste buds not familiar with the spiciness of Singaporean cuisine:

Puffs prices

Potato curry puffs are going for £2.60 (S$4.65) and Old Chang Kee’s signature curry puff is sold for £2.80 (S$5.01).

You can also tuck into a chili crab puff for £3.20 (S$5.72) and a black pepper tuna puff for £2.90 (S$5.18), which sounds pretty interesting.

Regardless, the London outlet will probably be getting a warm reception: The Old Chang Kee pop-up stall last year saw some great reception, where they sold out their puffs.

Where to find Old Chang Kee in London

If you’re around Covent Garden in London, here’s where to check out the London flagship store:

Old Chang Kee UK

15A New Row, WC2N 4LA

You can spot the outlet by its eye-catching pastel yellow exterior.

You’ll probably also be happy to hear that Singapore’s Old Chang Kee outlets are having a promotion to celebrate the London opening: You can get three puffs for S$4 from June 6 to 12.

Top image via Old Chang Kee UK’s Facebook page