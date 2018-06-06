 ';

Fat Cat Arcade opens in Djitsun Mall Bedok, said to be largest in east S’pore

Looks fun.

By Mandy How | June 6, 2018

A quick heads up for all upcoming and retired bengs/lians:  The Fat Cat Arcade has just opened in Bedok’s Djitsun Mall, touting itself as the largest arcade in the east side of Singapore.

Here’s a video tour of the range of machines they offer:

Or you could look at some photos instead, to avoid busting your data limit:

Claw machines:

According to them, there are more than 100 machines.

Tokens start from S$0.16 each, which is the same as at Cow Play Cow Moo. The machines and concept appear to be similar, too.

For the latter, games can cost anywhere from one to six tokens, if not more.

Tickets then can be exchanged for prizes such as plushies, bags, toys, and banana protectors.

We imagine Fat Cat works in a similar fashion.

This is their prize redemption area, where arcade-goers can choose from more than 500 items:

(We’re not sure, but it might be more than 500 items, as opposed to 500 types of items.)

Where to go: 445 Bedok North, Djitsun Mall, Street 1 Level 2
Singapore 469661

When to go: Monday – Sunday, 11am to 1am

Top image from Fat Cat Arcade’s Facebook page

