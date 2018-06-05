 ';

Don Don Donki opening 2nd outlet in 100AM mall, Tanjong Pagar on June 14, 2018, 10am

The store's jingle is now stuck in your head.

By Mandy How | June 5, 2018

In December last year, Japanese megastore Don Don Donki arrived in Singapore to much hype:

Don Don Donki opening at Orchard Central on Dec. 1, 10am

This month, the brand will be opening its second outlet here — and in Southeast Asia — at 100AM mall, Tanjong Pagar.

Here’s their announcement post on Facebook:

According to the post, there will be special promotions, as well as games and freebies for the entire day.

A spokesperson revealed that like its existing Orchard Central branch, this new outlet will have two levels,
with a “robust beauty and wellness offering”.

Japan Mobile Foods

Furthermore, the store at Tanjong Pagar will house a new retail concept unique to it, called “Japan Mobile Foods”.

This section focuses on curating food items for the working crowd in the Central Business District (CBD).

Here’s a photo of the hoarding taken a few months back:

Photo courtesy of Gerald Chan

We are now less than two weeks to the store’s opening.

In the meantime, you can find out more about the brand’s founder:

Don Don Donki Japanese founder stays at Sentosa Cove

Top image from Don Don Donki Facebook page

