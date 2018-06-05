Don Don Donki opening 2nd outlet in 100AM mall, Tanjong Pagar on June 14, 2018, 10am
The store's jingle is now stuck in your head.
In December last year, Japanese megastore Don Don Donki arrived in Singapore to much hype:
This month, the brand will be opening its second outlet here — and in Southeast Asia — at 100AM mall, Tanjong Pagar.
Here’s their announcement post on Facebook:
According to the post, there will be special promotions, as well as games and freebies for the entire day.
A spokesperson revealed that like its existing Orchard Central branch, this new outlet will have two levels,
with a “robust beauty and wellness offering”.
Japan Mobile Foods
Furthermore, the store at Tanjong Pagar will house a new retail concept unique to it, called “Japan Mobile Foods”.
This section focuses on curating food items for the working crowd in the Central Business District (CBD).
Here’s a photo of the hoarding taken a few months back:
We are now less than two weeks to the store’s opening.
In the meantime, you can find out more about the brand’s founder:
Top image from Don Don Donki Facebook page
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.