CBD plunges into darkness due to half-hour power outage, S’pore Power investigating

Lights out.

By Guan Zhen Tan | 13 mins

A power outage happened at about 2.41 pm on June 1, causing a blackout at parts of the central business district (CBD), Tanjong Pagar and Chinatown, including HDB blocks in Sago Lane and Kreta Ayer Road, and the hawker center Lau Pa Sat.

Officer workers found their work places plunged into darkness, save for the screens of their laptops and phones, and some were even reportedly stuck in lifts as the power went out.

Traffic lights also stopped working during the outage.

Screenshot via Xavier Lur’s Instagram Stories
Screenshot via Xavier Lur’s Instagram Stories

Statement

According to the official statement by Singapore Power (SP), electricity supply was disrupted at parts of Raffles Quay, Robinson Road, and Shenton Way, with an estimated 3,156 customers affected by the outage.

SP’s officers were immediately deployed to the affected areas, and electricity supply was progressively restored via remote switching.

Electricity supply was fully restored by 3.15pm.

The cause of the disruption is currently under investigation.

The 34 minute-black out meant some office workers were able to go get a quick coffee break:

And some were even lucky enough to head home… just before the lights turned back on.

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen is a serial doodler with multiple pens with her wherever she goes. She loves listening to Visual Kei bands, Jamiroquai and random songs from the future-funk genre.

