CBD plunges into darkness due to half-hour power outage, S’pore Power investigating
Lights out.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
A power outage happened at about 2.41 pm on June 1, causing a blackout at parts of the central business district (CBD), Tanjong Pagar and Chinatown, including HDB blocks in Sago Lane and Kreta Ayer Road, and the hawker center Lau Pa Sat.
Officer workers found their work places plunged into darkness, save for the screens of their laptops and phones, and some were even reportedly stuck in lifts as the power went out.
Traffic lights also stopped working during the outage.
#Blackout in #Chinatown area right now. Dark in Chinatown Point and Hong Lim complex. pic.twitter.com/nblfEqqRkZ
— Zann Kwan 关旨斌 (@zannkwan) June 1, 2018
Blackout at Robinson Road. Traffic lights down, peeps stuck in lifts, I’ve no way to get back in the office. Wish I could do IA spreadsheets on an iPhone.
— Kok Hong (@moot_sg) June 1, 2018
Am stuck on 33rd floor, 77 Robinson in a major #powerfailure in Singapore's #robinsonroad. Half hour and counting. Reports from others who say raffles place affected, people stuck in lift. #poweroutage #blackout
— Zubaidah Nazeer (@ZubNaz) June 1, 2018
Seems that there's a blackout in the Raffles Place area. Power in our office at Market Street went out at around 340pm. Heard that the surrounding bldings and Lau Pa Sat are also affected. Traffic lights too. #rafflesplaceblackout #SGblackout
— Liang (@LimWuiLiang) June 1, 2018
If the the crack on adam road and cbd blackout aren’t a sign of the end times then I dunno what is #ApocalypseSG
— Tze Hern (@zhrent) June 1, 2018
WhoLe bloody CBD black out. LOL… Even the traffic lights
— 배새 🐤 (@notjasni) June 1, 2018
Mine. The traffic lights outside my building are also out 😨
— . (@sggay92) June 1, 2018
Statement
According to the official statement by Singapore Power (SP), electricity supply was disrupted at parts of Raffles Quay, Robinson Road, and Shenton Way, with an estimated 3,156 customers affected by the outage.
SP’s officers were immediately deployed to the affected areas, and electricity supply was progressively restored via remote switching.
Electricity supply was fully restored by 3.15pm.
The cause of the disruption is currently under investigation.
The 34 minute-black out meant some office workers were able to go get a quick coffee break:
Power outage in CBD. People seen ‘powering up’ with coffee and tea! #blackout #cbd pic.twitter.com/MutBaJzYE0
— El (@elxlee) June 1, 2018
And some were even lucky enough to head home… just before the lights turned back on.
Told the office staff to go home when I found out several buildings were affected by the blackout. A few slipped out before the power came back on. You snooze you lose.
— gurmit singh (@gurms) June 1, 2018
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.