Yup, all 15 PAP town councils to raise service & conservancy charges on June 1, 2018

All 15 PAP town councils by the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) will raise service and conservancy charges (S&CC) on June 1, 2018.

Advertisement

This news is not new. It was previously reported in February 2017. The S&CC increase was to be spread out over two years.

How much more?

The amount of S&CC increase is dependent on flat type.

The first increase had already kicked in on June 1, 2017. It ranged from S$0.50 to S$9 a month then.

The second increase, which takes effect on June 1, 2018, will be between S$0.50 and S$8 a month.

S&CC for shops and offices will also go up.

First round on June 1, 2017: Extra S$0.09 to S$0.27 per sq m a month.

Second round on June 1, 2018: Extra S$0.05 to S$0.21 per sq m a month.

Market and cooked food stalls will also go up.

First round on June 1, 2017: Extra S$2.70 to S$23.00 a month.

Second round on June 1, 2018: Extra S$2.50 and S$17.50 a month.

Advertisement

The 15 PAP town councils are:

1. Ang Mo Kio,

2. Bishan-Toa Payoh,

3. Chua Chu Kang,

4. East Coast-Fengshan,

5. Holland-Bukit Panjang,

6. Jalan Besar,

7. Jurong-Clementi,

8. Marine Parade,

9. Marsiling-Yew Tee,

10. Nee Soon,

11. Pasir Ris-Punggol,

12. Sembawang,

13. Tanjong Pagar,

14. Tampines

15. West Coast.

The charges for each town council are different.

Advertisement

Why the increase in S&CC?

Cleaning costs increase: Account for about 20 percent of the town councils’ annual expenditure.

Cleaning companies spend more on mechanisation, training and progressive wages for workers.

Pest control costs have also gone up as more treatments are being done at common areas.

Build up town council sinking funds: To maintain and replace old lifts, and carry out the Lift Enhancement Programme as estates get older.

Rule to set aside 14 percent of town council income for a new lift replacement fund: This is on top of existing sinking fund contributions that would put a strain on finances.

Rebates from Budget 2018

However, some of the increase are offset by rebates.

About 900,000 Singaporean households living in Housing Board flats will receive rebates worth S$126 million for S&CC, as part of Budget 2018.

Other HDB happenings: