Hong Kong-style tea house Tsui Wah opening at Clarke Quay on June 15, 2018

Can see if it's worth the hype.

By Mandy How | May 30, 2018

Fans of Tsui Wah, the Hong Kong-style Cha Chaan Teng (Cantonese for tea house), will be opening its doors in Singapore on June 15, 1pm at Clarke Quay.

The contemporary-styled restaurant will have a seating capacity of over 140.

While it is not clear if the menu will be largely similar to its Hong Kong counterpart, diners will still be able to get signature items like crispy bun with condensed milk, the curry series, and milk tea, among others.

According to a spokesperson, local staff have already been trained by chefs from Tsui Wah Hong Kong.

This will be Tsui Wah’s first Southeast Asia outlet, but the brand has over 60 outlets in Hong Kong, Macau and China.

The official Facebook page — 翠華Tsui Wah Singapore — will be launched on June 1, 2018, and more information will be released progressively.

Where to go: 3A River Valley Road, #01-03 Clarke Quay, Singapore 179020.
When to go: Monday — Sunday, 11am to 11pm

Top image from Tsui Wah Singapore

