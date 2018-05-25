 ';

Man picks up spoilt Dyson fan in trash, gets called cheapskate online. Restores fan. Becomes legend.

Best story of the day.

By Jonathan Lim | 3 mins

The world loves a good comeback story.

A HardwareZone forum user by the nickname Jmathew1108 started a thread — Dyson Fan Repair. Is it worth it and where to get it done? — seeking repair advice for a Dyson fan that he picked up in the trash.

A noble idea for a generation of Singaporeans known to throw things away the moment they stop working.

He said in his first post that the fan looked fine visually, just that it could not be started. He wondered if other forum users were willing to guide him through the repairs.

Here’s his post:

It was not long before several helpful forum users offered troubleshooting suggestions that, contrary to usual HWZ-trolling style, legitimately looked plausible:

But of course, the thread wasn’t completely clear of trolls:

But no matter. Our intrepid hero got down to trying to fix the fan himself, supplying photographs of the project:

Perhaps the salty trolls were electric fan salesmen who would much prefer people to buy new fans instead of fixing faulty ones.

While most people would cave to such distractions and vitriol from keyboard warriors whose mission in life is to bring down others to feel better about themselves, Jmathew1108’s was resolute in his goal of restoring life to the abandoned Dyson fan.

And restore the fan to life he did — along the way, he found time to give the proverbial finger to his trolls too:

And the Internet has a new hero:

And so this is how the legend of Jmathew1108 of the House EDMW, the First of His Name, the Untaunted, the Bringer of New Life to Old Electronics, the Saviour of PCBs, and Father of Fuses was born.

And what was his verdict of his new old Dyson fan?

Oh well.

Pictures and screenshots from Hardwarezone thread.

