Kosovo refutes Henley Passport Index, S’porean passport is now great again

The official Twitter account of Kosovo’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on May 26, 2018 that Singaporeans are still allowed to visit the country without applying for a visa.

Advertisement

The reports that Kosovo🇽🇰 has imposed a visa regime on #Singapore🇸🇬 passport holders is not true. There is no change of the visa policy of #Kosovo towards #Singapore. Singaporeans can visit w/out a visa as usual #Kosovo🇽🇰. @MFAsg https://t.co/xesVojN2Ma — MFA Kosovo🇽🇰 (@MFAKOSOVO) May 26, 2018

If you cannot see the tweet:

The reports that Kosovo🇽🇰 has imposed a visa regime on #Singapore🇸🇬 passport holders is not true. There is no change of the visa policy of #Kosovo towards #Singapore. Singaporeans can visit w/out a visa as usual #Kosovo🇽🇰. @MFAsg

The Henley Passport Index published its latest update on Wednesday, May 23, claiming that the Japanese passport allows its citizens visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 189 destinations, while our passport is joint-second with Germany at 188 destinations.

Kosovo, according to the Henley Passport Index, did not allow visa-free acess.

Kosovo has now refuted this.

In an earlier ranking published in February, Singapore and Japan were tied for the top position, both allowing visa-free access to 180 destinations.

The latest development means Singapore is now tied with Japan at number one.

The methodology

The Henley Passport Index uses a simple scoring system to determine the rankings.

For each travel destination, if no visa is required for passport holders from a country or territory, then a score of 1 is created for that passport.

A score of 1 is also applied if passport holders can obtain a visa on arrival, a visitor’s permit, or an electronic travel authority (ETA) when entering the destination.

Where a visa is required, or where a passport holder has to obtain a government-approved electronic visa (e-Visa) before departure, a score of 0 is assigned.

A score of 0 is also assigned if passport holders need pre-departure government approval for a visa on arrival.

The total score is taken to be the sum of all the territories with a score of 1.

Top photo via.