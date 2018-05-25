 ';

Back

llaollao back in S’pore at Changi Airport Terminal 2

Yay?

By Mandy How | 10 hours

Events

Flipside Festival: String Symphony

25 May 2018 - 03 June 2018, -

Esplanade Courtyard Green

Climate Action Carnival

02 June 2018 - 03 June 2018, -

Marina Barrage

The Purple Symphony 2018

01 July 2018, -

University Cultural Centre

Upsurge

It seems like pulling a Gong Cha has become an official move in the F&B industry.

Close to six months after llaollao departed from Singapore, the Spanish frozen yoghurt brand has confirmed its impending return.

Opening at Changi Airport

Its first store will be in Changi Airport Terminal 2.

This will be its exact location (sans toilet):

A llaollao spokesperson said the following llaollao hoarding will be up in the morning of May 26:

More details to be released in June.

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Kosovo refutes Henley Passport Index, S’porean passport is now great again

Over to you, Henley Passport Index.

Yup, all 15 PAP town councils to raise service & conservancy charges on June 1, 2018

The first increase happened on June 1, 2017 already. This is the second.

Previously:

Why llaollao became Yole in S’pore reason revealed

Top image from llaollao Singapore’s Facebook

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Kosovo refutes Henley Passport Index, S'porean passport is now great again

Over to you, Henley Passport Index.

42 mins

Long-term care is one awkward conversation you must have with your parents

It’s difficult to bring up but you won’t regret it.

3 hours

Yup, all 15 PAP town councils to raise service & conservancy charges on June 1, 2018

The first increase happened on June 1, 2017 already. This is the second.

10 hours

North Korea's reply to Trump's break up letter in full: Softer with give peace a chance stance

June 12 Singapore Trump-Kim summit still potentially on the table.

11 hours

Nutella, Kinder Bueno, & Strawberry Cheesecake soft serves/milkshakes in Geylang Bazaar

Be prepared to queue.

18 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close