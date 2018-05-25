llaollao back in S’pore at Changi Airport Terminal 2

It seems like pulling a Gong Cha has become an official move in the F&B industry.

Close to six months after llaollao departed from Singapore, the Spanish frozen yoghurt brand has confirmed its impending return.

Opening at Changi Airport

Its first store will be in Changi Airport Terminal 2.

This will be its exact location (sans toilet):

A llaollao spokesperson said the following llaollao hoarding will be up in the morning of May 26:

More details to be released in June.

