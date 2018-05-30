 ';

Foreign workers voluntarily shelter bus commuters from rain at Sengkang bus stop

They weren't even asked to do it.

By Belmont Lay | May 30, 2018

Upsurge

Foreign workers in Singapore are showing Singaporeans how to be gracious.

On May 28, some foreign workers who were taking a break from their work outdoors as it was raining heavily, ended up voluntarily holding out umbrellas to shelter commuters boarding and lighting from buses at a bus stop in Sengkang.

Armed with umbrellas, a pair of the workers stationed themselves at the boarding and exiting doors to buses arriving at the bus stop opposite Block 323B Sengkang East Way at around 10am.

Winson Heng, the person who took the videos and photos of the incident, said he believed the foreign workers were at it for at least a few hours.

He wrote:

After I went back home to prepare for work, about 1 hour later, I took a peep out of the window, to my amazement, they are still consistently sheltering people… They must have done it for the past few hours and it is really touching to see such a scene

To thank the workers for their kind gesture, Heng bought four 1.5 litre bottles of 100Plus drinks for them.

