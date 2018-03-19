Back

Woman offers S$18,000 Hermès bag for NTUC vouchers for needy families

Another woman shows up with S$11,000 worth of vouchers, declines bag.

By Belmont Lay | March 19, 2018

Insta My A*s

Events

Witness to War: Remembering 1942

23 September 2017 - 25 March 2018, -

National Museum of Singapore

Legoland March Holiday Promotion

01 February 2018 - 31 March 2018, -

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

Life Long Learning Institute

Upsurge

A woman in Singapore offered her Hermès Birkin bag in exchange for S$13,888 worth of NTUC vouchers, which she intended to spend on needy families.

In return, a kind donor answered the call to give by giving S$11,000 worth of vouchers — and refused to accept the bag.

Door-to-door visits

The Hermès Birkin bag owner, Pan Fion, said her initiative announced on March 6 is part of helping low-income families in Singapore.

She has been going door-to-door every Sunday morning to visit them at one-room rental flats over the years.

Fion said she often brings the families to shop for groceries. This allows her to identify the immediate needs of the families and address them better.

She is the founder of Keeping Hope Alive, a community that helps underprivileged Singaporeans by visiting them, providing them with groceries, refurbishing their homes, and caring for the sick elderly living on their own

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Beijing luring Taiwan into her orbit with sweet deals

Can the Taiwanese resist the sweeteners during times of saturated job market and economic decline?

S’poreans who use ‘never fails to disappoint’ as a form of praise are thinking in Chinese

They could be thinking in Chinese and then expressing in English.

Bag not meant as exchange

Asked why she put her bag up for vouchers, Fion said to Stomp: “It’s not strictly an exchange. Don’t be mistaken.”

“I think we all want to do good, but sometimes there are people who can’t help feeling that they receive nothing even if they offer help to others.”

“That’s why I’m giving the bag because I understand that it’s not easy. It’s because I want to reward the people who want to do good.”

She said the bag itself could bring about a lot more good to the families that need it.

She also revealed that the bag cost around S$18,000.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Beijing luring Taiwan into her orbit with sweet deals

Can the Taiwanese resist the sweeteners during times of saturated job market and economic decline?

4 hours

S'poreans who use 'never fails to disappoint' as a form of praise are thinking in Chinese

They could be thinking in Chinese and then expressing in English.

7 hours

We Bare Bears inflatables at Sentosa get sat on, squished & damaged by beachgoers

We can't bear to look at this.

16 hours

S'poreans question "double standards" between permits granted for St. Patrick's Day & Thaipusam

Is the St Patrick's Day celebration a religious event?

18 hours

S'pore woman leaves purse in Uber after ride home, driver shows up on doorstep to return it next day

Sometimes five stars aren't enough.

19 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close