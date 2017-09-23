Back

More than 300 We Bare Bears inflatables at Sentosa from March 10-18, 2018

Can you bear missing out?

By Mandy How | 5 hours

Upsurge

From March 10 to 18 (i.e. the March holidays), Sentosa island will see a slew of activities catering to bundles of prepubescent angst, their families, and avid Instagrammers.

Entry to the island will be free during this period, including the Sentosa Express and vehicular gantries.

Here’s a look at the more exciting line-ups:

We Bear Bears inflatable bears

More than 300 inflatable bears from Cartoon Network’s We Bare Bears will be visiting the island.

More notably, there will be a congregation of bears across Palawan Green and Palawan Beach:

And a 50-feet inflatable tall stack of Grizzly, Panda, and Ice Bear at the entrance of Palawan Green:

Various We Bare Bears photo points will also be scattered around the island.

Inflatable playground

During the same period, an inflatable playground with bouncy castles, inflatable slides, traversing walls, and obstacle courses will be opened from 10am to 6pm daily.

We Bare Bears screenings

From 7.45pm every day throughout the period, screenings of We Bare Bears will also take place at Palawan Green.

