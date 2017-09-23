Heng Swee Keat-Sylvia Lim-Grace Fu fight summed up in 8 GIFs

By now, you might have heard about the 21-minute and 48-second fight that took place on Thursday morning in Parliament, on the closing day of the Committee of Supply debates.

You didn’t?

It started tamely enough between Aljunied GRC MP Sylvia Lim and Leader of the House Grace Fu:

But sparks flew all over and it went on to include Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, opposition leader and Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang, and some backseat driving from a few 3G Ministers.

It was a long segment, and we don’t expect you to go through the whole clip, but all we can say is some very interesting things happened — very quotable quotes aside.

To help you along, here are the 8 GIF sequences that are all you need to know what happened in the debate:

1. What Sylvia Lim started out saying:

2. And then, Grace Fu stands up to respond:

3. And speaks:

“By so refusing, her conduct falls short of the standard of integrity and honour expected of all members.”

“If she repeats such dishonourable conduct and abuse parliamentary privilege, I will refer the matter to the Committee of Privileges.”

4. And finishes her response and heads back to her seat:

5. And then rose to confirm that Lim was refusing to retract her suspicion:

5. Fu then spoke again, to chide Lim’s conduct as well as the low standards set by her party, also calling her “dishonourable and deplorable”:

6. Heng steps up, concluding with the question: “Do you have a basis (for your suspicion)?”

7. Lim responds:

8. And Low Thia Khiang backs her up:

“I think there’s nothing wrong for the government to come out earlier to say that ‘Look, we don’t have the intention to raise GST at this Budget.”

The end.

You can read Lim’s statement in full here.

And if you’d like, you can watch the entire exchange here:

Top photo: screenshots from gov.sg YouTube video