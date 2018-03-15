Back

S’pore the most expensive city for expats for past half-decade: 2018 Economist Intelligence Unit

But some things here are 'significantly cheaper' than our peers, the report said.

By Joshua Lee | March 15, 2018

In the latest round of unsurprising news, Singapore has earned the accolade of the Economist Intelligence Unit’s World’s Most Expensive City to Live In for the fifth year in a row.

See, last year was our fourth time:

S’pore again most expensive city for expats, 4th year in a row: 2017 Economist Intelligence Unit report

The Worldwide Cost of Living 2018 survey was conducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit. Here’s their top 10 list for this year:

  • Singapore
  • Zurich, Switzerland & Paris, France (tied)
  • Hong Kong
  • Oslo, Norway
  • Seoul, South Korea & Geneva, Switzerland (tied)
  • Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Tel Aviv, Israel
  • Sydney, Australia

You can obtain a free copy of the summary report here, which offers a number of insights.

Costliest because cars, wine and… clothes

According to the report, however, Singapore’s personal care products, household goods, and domestic help are, interestingly, “significantly cheaper” than its peers:

“Despite topping the ranking, Singapore still offers relative value in some categories, especially compared with its regional peers. For categories such as personal care, household goods and domestic help Singapore remains significantly cheaper than its peers, but it remains the most expensive place in the world to buy and run a car and the third-priciest destination in which to buy clothes.”

The report also found that Asian cities tend to be the “priciest locations for general grocery shopping” while European cities tend to charge more in the household, personal care, recreation and entertainment categories.

Story continues below

More about the survey:

The Worldwide Cost of Living survey is conducted every March and September. It compares more than 400 individual prices across 160 products and services. These include:

  • Food
  • Drink
  • Clothing
  • Household supplies and personal care items
  • Home rent
  • Transport
  • Utility bills
  • Private schools
  • Domestic help
  • Recreational costs.

However, despite being the most expensive city to live in, Singapore was also voted the best city to live in this year, in a survey by HSBC (which you can read more about below). Guess being the best home has its price.

Top image via.

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

