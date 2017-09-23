Back

Sengkang hospital opening in 2018, 7 years in the making

Building hospitals take a while.

By Tanya Ong | 10 mins

Insta My A*s

Events

Witness to War: Remembering 1942

23 September 2017 - 25 March 2018, -

National Museum of Singapore

Legoland March Holiday Promotion

01 February 2018 - 31 March 2018, -

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

Life Long Learning Institute

Upsurge

People with infirmities in Singapore, you can heave a sigh of relief.

Sengkang Health (SKH), comprising the general and community hospital, and medical centre, is finally opening in 2018.

A much-needed hospital

SKH will have 1,4000 beds and is meant to ease the bed crunch problem at public hospitals, a pre-existing condition in Singapore since the early 2000s.

As a result, certain procedures and facilities have been introduced over the years to ensure beds are available for those who really need them.

For instance, Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) has periodically closed its doors to non-critical ambulance cases and diverted these patients to other hospitals.

Changi General Hospital also had to take over a ward of 33 beds from the neighbouring St Andrew’s Community Hospital.

Bed crunch a hot-button issue

A shortage in supply of hospital beds is not a new problem.

It surfaced as one of the hot-button issues during the 2011 General Elections, together with population growth and public transport woes.

On March 4, 2011, a mere two months before the General Elections, then-Minister for Health Khaw Boon Wan announced the government’s plans to build a new general hospital in Sengkang.

In his speech, Khaw said:

“Dr Lam Pin Min will be pleased to know that a new general hospital will come up in his constituency to serve the residents living in the north east. The new Sengkang General Hospital will be located next to the Cheng Lim LRT station. It will also be within walking distance to the Sengkang MRT station, which is in Mr Charles Chong’s constituency. “

General hospital in every region

SKH was part of the government’s vision to have a general hospital in every region.

In the north, there was the newly-opened Khoo Teck Phuat Hospital (2010) and in the west, there was Jurong General Hospital and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital that opened in 2015.

There were no government hospitals in the north-east until now.

Before SKH, north-east residents were mostly served by Changi General Hospital in Simei in the east.

SKH is meant to serve the residents of Sengkang, Punggol, Hougang and Pasir Ris.

Completed ahead of schedule

According to the announcement made in 2011, SKH was supposed to open by 2020, given the lead time of six to seven years to design and build.

It was completed ahead of schedule and is set to open by the second half of 2018.

The hospital will add 1,000 beds for the General Hospital and 400 beds for the Community Hospital.

The purpose of the Community Hospital is to provide a supporting role in healthcare by offering medical services for patients who require a short period of continuation of care.

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

S’poreans question “double standards” between permits granted for St. Patrick’s Day & Thaipusam

Is the St Patrick's Day celebration a religious event?

S’pore woman leaves purse in Uber after ride home, driver shows up on doorstep to return it next day

Sometimes five stars aren't enough.

Alleviating bed shortages?

As of 2016, there were over 10,000 beds for acute hospitals.

According to this graph, the bed occupancy rate for different hospitals between March 4 to 10, 2018 showed only a small buffer.

Photo via MOH

Bed occupancy rates above 80 percent are considered very high.

Currently, our bed occupancy rates generally still hover at 80 percent or above.

With the addition of SKH, the 1,000 beds are expected to contribute to an added 10 percent capacity for public hospital beds in Singapore.

Top photo from Facebook.

1819 is a labour of love by Mothership.sg. We tell stories from Singapore’s history, heritage & culture. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

About Tanya Ong

Tanya knows pi to the 35th decimal place for absolutely no reason at all.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Woman offers S$18,000 Hermès bag for NTUC vouchers for needy families

Another woman shows up with S$11,000 worth of vouchers, declines bag.

2 hours

Beijing luring Taiwan into her orbit with sweet deals

Can the Taiwanese resist the sweeteners during times of saturated job market and economic decline?

6 hours

S'poreans who use 'never fails to disappoint' as a form of praise are thinking in Chinese

They could be thinking in Chinese and then expressing in English.

9 hours

We Bare Bears inflatables at Sentosa get sat on, squished & damaged by beachgoers

We can't bear to look at this.

18 hours

S'poreans question "double standards" between permits granted for St. Patrick's Day & Thaipusam

Is the St Patrick's Day celebration a religious event?

20 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close