Back

More regulation for S’pore’s private-hire car industry: Ng Chee Meng

Government will be stepping in more closely in near future.

By Jeanette Tan | March 7, 2018

Insta My A*s

Events

Witness to War: Remembering 1942

23 September 2017 - 25 March 2018, -

National Museum of Singapore

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

OCBC Cycle 2018

05 May 2018 - 06 May 2018, -

Singapore Sports Hub

Upsurge

Everybody takes Uber and Grab these days, especially anyone with a smartphone.

People in Singapore now take 1 million taxi, Uber and Grab rides every single day, according to the 2017 Public Transport Council point-to-point customer satisfaction survey.

This is how much private-hire car services have come up in great force to complement our taxi industry.

However, there are still more taxi drivers than private hire car drivers.

Second Minister for Transport Ng Chee Meng said in his speech during the ongoing Committee of Supply debates that there are 96,000 taxi drivers currently as compared with the estimate of more than 40,000 private-hire car drivers.

And these have only been a good thing. Ng said complaints about taxi unavailability have gone down “significantly”.

According to the survey’s findings, Ng said private-hire car services have grown from a “nascent” industry to one that has entrenched itself as an important part of Singapore’s public transport system.

He said the survey estimates that private hire car rides now double the number of regular taxi rides.

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Chinese blogger, 19, arrested for offering free sex on social media as 3,000 turned up

She got scared later and told people not to look for her.

Bukit Panjang LRT getting renewed after 19 years of “masochistic” rides

We also explain how we ended up with an LRT system not suited for Bukit Panjang.

Government must regulate further

Because of these developments, Ng announced in Parliament that the government will not only license drivers as it is already doing, it will also move toward licensing private hire car operators, as part of a process of strengthening regulations governing the industry.

He cited these reasons:

  1. How big the industry is now sends a clear signal that it affects many commuters and drivers, and all of our/ their interests must be protected
  2. There are limitations to the existing initial approach the government took — for instance, while the Land Transport Authority (LTA) could issue a suspension order that stops drivers from driving for a specific company, this “blunt” tool will impact the livelihoods of drivers for that company as well as customers, who will have fewer choices.
  3. The government wants companies like Uber and Grab to bear greater responsibility for commuter safety, and
  4. In the interest of ensuring there is always healthy competition in the industry, the government has to take steps to structure it too.

And how does all this affect you?

We can’t say for sure yet.

Details on what the government will do are still sketchy at this point.

Butwe’ll let you know when they are decided upon.

Top photo: screenshot from gov.sg YouTube video

About Jeanette Tan

Jeanette takes pride in her ability to sing the complete lyrics to Hakuna Matata and a host of other Disney songs. She holds out hope to someday be talent-spotted to do voice-overs for documentaries, lifts and automated telephone answering systems.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Chinese blogger, 19, arrested for offering free sex on social media as 3,000 turned up

She got scared later and told people not to look for her.

25 mins

Bukit Panjang LRT getting renewed after 19 years of "masochistic" rides

We also explain how we ended up with an LRT system not suited for Bukit Panjang.

46 mins

Public Transport Council reviewing bus & train fare formula as costs go up by billions

With all that train line building, money's gotta come from somewhere.

56 mins

M'sia police investigating The Independent Singapore's article about Johor's Crown Prince

The Independent Singapore has taken down the article and issued a retraction notice.

2 hours

When will the PSLE "sacred cow" be killed? MP Denise Phua asks for it again, Ng Chee Meng says no

Suggestion to remove it has been moo-ted since, like, forever.

3 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close