Back

Monitor lizard seen entangled in plastic bag at S’pore River

No, it was not getting takeaway.

By Tanya Ong | 10 hours

Insta My A*s

Events

Witness to War: Remembering 1942

23 September 2017 - 25 March 2018, -

National Museum of Singapore

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

Life Long Learning Institute

OCBC Cycle 2018

05 May 2018 - 06 May 2018, -

Singapore Sports Hub

Upsurge

Plastic bags are the cancer of the Earth.

Wildlife get trapped in it, ingest too much of it and it goes upstream and downstream in all directions in the food chain, eventually ending up in humans.

In Singapore, where animal and human habitats overlap, it is only a matter of time before the effects of plastic bags become too obvious for either side to bear.

Monitor lizards affected

In a post on Ban Plastic Bags – Singapore, a group dedicated to phasing out the use of plastic bags in Singapore, Peter Mcdonnell shared two photos of a monitor lizard in Singapore caught in a plastic bag.

According to him, he spotted the monitor lizard by the Singapore River on March 3, at around 2pm.

The plastic bag can be seen wrapped around the torso of the monitor lizard, in between its fore and hind legs:

Photo by Peter McDonnell via Facebook
Photo by Peter McDonnell via Facebook

A plastic bag wrapped around the animal’s body can slow it down if it is in the water due to drag or cause it to get entangled.

This can cause the monitor lizard to drown if it is unable to swim to the surface.

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Grab could acquire Uber’s Southeast Asia business by mid-March 2018

What would happen to Uber and ComfortDelGro alliance?

Heng Swee Keat-Sylvia Lim-Grace Fu fight summed up in 8 GIFs

Say sorry. Nope. Say sorry. Nope.

Ban on plastic bags & straws?

In his post, Mcdonnell also said that plastic bags and straws should be banned in Singapore.

In a bid to cut waste and pollution, countries like Taiwan are currently planning a ban on plastic items such as straws and shopping bags by 2030.

In Singapore, however, there are no plans to introduce a levy on or ban plastic bags.

According to Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources, she cited a study done by a National University of Singapore scientist:

“Imposing a charge or ban on disposable plastic bags and substituting them with other types of disposable bags is unlikely to improve environmental outcomes.”

This is because waste is incinerated in Singapore and not left to degrade. Hence, biodegradable bags have the same effects as non-biodegradable ones when incinerated.

Instead, Khor stated that a more sustainable approach is to tackle the excessive consumption of all types of disposables.

Top photo by Peter Mcdonnell via Facebook

About Tanya Ong

Tanya knows pi to the 35th decimal place for absolutely no reason at all.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Grab could acquire Uber's Southeast Asia business by mid-March 2018

What would happen to Uber and ComfortDelGro alliance?

March 9, 2018

Heng Swee Keat-Sylvia Lim-Grace Fu fight summed up in 8 GIFs

Say sorry. Nope. Say sorry. Nope.

3 hours

Primary school girl taking responsibility for homework becomes teachable moment for parents

But one Facebook user disagreed.

5 hours

All the times in S'pore's history when MPs had to apologise to Parliament

It wasn't just opposition MPs who had to apologise.

6 hours

More than 300 We Bare Bears inflatables at Sentosa from March 10-18, 2018

Can you bear missing out?

8 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close