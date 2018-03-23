Kid pees in a cup in a Hong Kong restaurant, man beside him freaks out

Dining at a restaurant is more casual these days, but at least you would expect patrons to do their toilet business in the toilets, and not at the table.

One man in Hong Kong was not so lucky.

Advertisement

To boldly go

According to a Knews report, a child and his mother were sitting at a table in a HK restaurant.

Then, the child’s mother instructed her son to pee into one of the restaurant’s cups.

After he was done, she put the cup back on the table as if it was a perfectly normal thing to do.

The poor guy sitting beside them made a fuss, which escalated into a shouting match between him and the child’s mother.

Apparently, the woman told the man that it was “none of his g*ddamn business” and threatened to call the police.

Eventually another man who accompanied the mother and child calmed things down, saying that the pee had been emptied out.

He then moved everyone to the other side of the restaurant.

During the entire video clip, none of the restaurant’s staff seemed to intervene. Perhaps none of them wanted to accidentally get a cup of hot pee flung into their face.

You can watch what happens in the video clip below, which was uploaded to QQ Video:

Top image via screen shot from QQ Video.