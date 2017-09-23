Back

S’pore otters caught on camera messing with turtle, multiple injuries inflicted

Poor thing :(

By Mandy How | 9 hours

Insta My A*s

Events

Witness to War: Remembering 1942

23 September 2017 - 25 March 2018, -

National Museum of Singapore

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

Life Long Learning Institute

OCBC Cycle 2018

05 May 2018 - 06 May 2018, -

Singapore Sports Hub

Upsurge

Singaporeans love otters for their adorable antics.

So, here’s a video that captures a vastly different side of them, uploaded on the Nature Society Facebook page.

Shot on Feb. 27 at Bishan Park, the footage shows an otter attacking a turtle, while another tosses the body of a fish around before joining in for a bit:

The turtle has been identified as a pig-nosed turtle.

Pig-nosed turtle not native

Speculation on the video indicates that the pig-nosed turtle was most likely an abandoned pet, as they not a species native to Singapore.

A photo found in the comments section showed the turtle before the incident on the video:

However, the white spots on its body are allegedly injuries from the otters’ previous attacks.

While the main diet of otters consists of fish, they do sometimes hunt shellfish, frogs, and crabs for food. Some species of otters also feed on small mammals or birds.

Turtles, however, seem to be another question altogether.

It is not known whether the turtle survived 🙁

Top image from video

 

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Heng Swee Keat-Sylvia Lim-Grace Fu fight summed up in 8 GIFs

Say sorry. Nope. Say sorry. Nope.

All the times in S’pore’s history when MPs had to apologise to Parliament

It wasn't just opposition MPs who had to apologise.

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Heng Swee Keat-Sylvia Lim-Grace Fu fight summed up in 8 GIFs

Say sorry. Nope. Say sorry. Nope.

2 hours

Primary school girl taking responsibility for homework becomes teachable moment for parents

But one Facebook user disagreed.

4 hours

All the times in S'pore's history when MPs had to apologise to Parliament

It wasn't just opposition MPs who had to apologise.

5 hours

More than 300 We Bare Bears inflatables at Sentosa from March 10-18, 2018

Can you bear missing out?

7 hours

Toddler accidentally disables iPhone for almost 48 years. This is how you unlock it.

Some netizens say it can become a family heirloom.

8 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close