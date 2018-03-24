Back

Hawker centre stall in Yishun sells Nasi Ambeng from S$12

Probably more worth it than Nasi Padang.

By Fasiha Nazren | 5 mins

Insta My A*s

Events

Nomadic Art Caravan

24 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

Ang Mo Kio

The Secret Garden exhibition

24 March 2018 - 01 April 2018, 12:00-18:00

28 Temenggong Road Singapore 098775

OCBC Cycle 2018

05 May 2018 - 06 May 2018, -

Singapore Sports Hub

Upsurge

In the past week, Nasi Padang has gained quite a bad reputation due to its unanticipated and exorbitant prices, especially when they are sold in town or air-conditioned food courts.

M’sian man moves to S’pore, shocked to be charged S$20 for Nasi Padang at ION Orchard

Customer complains after being billed S$14 for fish & veg Nasi Padang at VivoCity’s Kopitiam

Nasi Ambeng stall in Yishun goes viral

But one Nasi Ambeng stall in Yishun has been getting the spotlight for better reasons.

A picture of Auntie Kalsom, a cook for De’ Hassan Ambeng Hassan Cuisine, holding a huge tray of Nasi Ambeng was featured on Yishun Park Hawker Centre’s Facebook page.

Garnered attention

After garnering more than 700 reactions and 2,000 shares, people were amazed by the generous serving of the Nasi Ambeng.

“You probably won’t be able to finish a quarter of it.”

“Look at the serving!!! So bigggg!!!”

And of course, many people wanted to try the dishes themselves.

“Wantttttt”

 

“We definitely need to give this a try when we’re in SG.”

Similar to Nasi Padang

Nasi Ambeng is similar to Nasi Padang, except that the dishes are usually already picked out for you and is meant to be shared between two or more people.

The cost of the Nasi Ambeng here depends on the serving size.

This is what a huge serving that is ideally shared between four to five people (S$48) looks like.

via De Hassan Cuisine’s Facebook page

 

But if you’re thinking of feasting alone, this plate filled with chock full of sides goes for S$12.

via De Hassan Cuisine’s Facebook page

Takeaways are also available at an additional S$5, which is refundable as long as you return the serving tray.

Huge variety of dishes

If you’re wondering what your plate will be filled with, here’s a long list of the sides:

  • Beef/mutton/chicken with assorted gravies
  • Garam asam:  Javanese side dish consisting of spicy coconut gravy with long beans and brinjal
  • Sambal goreng: Soya bean cake, fermented soya beans and long beans cooked in coconut oil
  • Achar: Pickled cucumber and carrots
  • Begedel: Deep-fried potato cakes
  • Sambal tumis: Stir-fried chilli paste
  • Sambal belacan: Stir-fried chilli and shrimp paste
  • Serunding: Spiced grated coconut
  • Fried tahu and tempeh
  • Fried spiced beef lungs
  • Fried mackerel

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

M’sian panel discusses whether Mahathir is too old to be PM, Mahathir himself shows up

'Say it to my face'.

Foodpanda opens dine-in restaurant in Woodlands, combines delivery from 9 brands for residents

The restaurant opens on March 30, 2018.

Closed on Thursdays

If you’re craving for some Nasi Ambeng from De’ Hassan Ambeng Cuisine, the stall is located at Yishun Park Hawker Centre and are closed every Thursday.

Where to get it: 51 Yishun Avenue 11 #01-22, Singapore, 768867

When to get it: 8am-10pm, closed on Thursdays

Top image via This is Yishun and De Hassan Cuisine

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

China promises to hit back at US with tariffs of their own

China doesn't hope to be in a trade war, but is not afraid of engaging in one.

March 23, 2018

M'sian panel discusses whether Mahathir is too old to be PM, Mahathir himself shows up

'Say it to my face'.

2 hours

Foodpanda opens dine-in restaurant in Woodlands, combines delivery from 9 brands for residents

The restaurant opens on March 30, 2018.

5 hours

Meet the S'porean coder mum & her family of coders. Yes, her daughters code too.

They are a family of coders.

5 hours

Why this Act signed by Donald Trump could provoke war in the Taiwan Straits

Here we go again.

6 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close