Hawker centre stall in Yishun sells Nasi Ambeng from S$12

In the past week, Nasi Padang has gained quite a bad reputation due to its unanticipated and exorbitant prices, especially when they are sold in town or air-conditioned food courts.

Nasi Ambeng stall in Yishun goes viral

But one Nasi Ambeng stall in Yishun has been getting the spotlight for better reasons.

A picture of Auntie Kalsom, a cook for De’ Hassan Ambeng Hassan Cuisine, holding a huge tray of Nasi Ambeng was featured on Yishun Park Hawker Centre’s Facebook page.

Garnered attention

After garnering more than 700 reactions and 2,000 shares, people were amazed by the generous serving of the Nasi Ambeng.

“You probably won’t be able to finish a quarter of it.”

“Look at the serving!!! So bigggg!!!”

And of course, many people wanted to try the dishes themselves.

“Wantttttt”

“We definitely need to give this a try when we’re in SG.”

Similar to Nasi Padang

Nasi Ambeng is similar to Nasi Padang, except that the dishes are usually already picked out for you and is meant to be shared between two or more people.

The cost of the Nasi Ambeng here depends on the serving size.

This is what a huge serving that is ideally shared between four to five people (S$48) looks like.

But if you’re thinking of feasting alone, this plate filled with chock full of sides goes for S$12.

Takeaways are also available at an additional S$5, which is refundable as long as you return the serving tray.

Huge variety of dishes

If you’re wondering what your plate will be filled with, here’s a long list of the sides:

Beef/mutton/chicken with assorted gravies

Garam asam: Javanese side dish consisting of spicy coconut gravy with long beans and brinjal

Javanese side dish consisting of spicy coconut gravy with long beans and brinjal Sambal goreng: Soya bean cake, fermented soya beans and long beans cooked in coconut oil

Soya bean cake, fermented soya beans and long beans cooked in coconut oil Achar : Pickled cucumber and carrots

: Pickled cucumber and carrots Begedel: Deep-fried potato cakes

Deep-fried potato cakes Sambal tumis: Stir-fried chilli paste

Stir-fried chilli paste Sambal belacan: Stir-fried chilli and shrimp paste

Stir-fried chilli and shrimp paste Serunding: Spiced grated coconut

Spiced grated coconut Fried tahu and tempeh

Fried spiced beef lungs

Fried mackerel

Closed on Thursdays

If you’re craving for some Nasi Ambeng from De’ Hassan Ambeng Cuisine, the stall is located at Yishun Park Hawker Centre and are closed every Thursday.

Where to get it: 51 Yishun Avenue 11 #01-22, Singapore, 768867

When to get it: 8am-10pm, closed on Thursdays

Top image via This is Yishun and De Hassan Cuisine