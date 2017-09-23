Back

Choa Chu Kang homeowner uploads photo exposing himself on online property portal

That's one way to attract potential buyers.

By Fasiha Nazren | 5 hours

Upsurge

With many property websites in Singapore, it’s easier for homeowners to rent or sell their houses online with a click of a button.

But sometimes, maybe it’s best to vet your listing thoroughly before it’s widely available to everyone on the internet.

Interesting listing

A listing of an executive maisonette in Choa Chu Kang was uploaded on property portal 99.co in late February.

The 12-year-old apartment was going for S$570,000.

While this looks like any other listing on the website, one hawk-eyed Mothership reader pointed out an interesting detail in the upper right photo.

Indecent reflection

A man, whom we believe is the homeowner, was taking a photo of one of the bedrooms.

Wanting to capture the room as much as he could, he stood and arched himself at the very corner of the room.

However, he was showing a little too much.

The man was naked, and unfortunately, became a part of the photo when his bare body was reflected in the room’s mirror.

The image has since been removed from the page but if anyone was genuinely interested in buying the house, it seems like the property is no longer available for purchase.

Mothership has reached out to 99.co for comment.

