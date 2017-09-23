Mos Burger in S’pore selling pasta burgers with buns replaced by pasta

Mos Burger has released a new series of pasta burgers in Singapore on March 3, where the buns of burgers are replaced with pasta.

This is to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the burger chain in Singapore.

The burgers, called Burger Di Pasta, come in three options: Beef Bolognese (S$4.30), Teriyaki Chicken Mushroom Sauce (S$4.70), and Caesar Salad (S$3.50).

So it’s basically like beef bolognese, chicken and pasta, and salad, but in burger form.

Note that the burgers are only available at the Plaza Singapura and Marina Bay Financial Centre outlets.

Where to get it:

Plaza Singapura:

68 Orchard Road, #B1-01 Plaza Singapura, Singapore 238839

Mon — Sun, 10am to 10pm

Marina Bay Financial Centre:

12 Marina Boulevard, #01-03, Marina Financial Tower 3, Singapore 018982

Mon — Friday, 7am to 9pm

Sat, 8am to 4pm

Closed on Sundays

