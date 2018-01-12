Men setting HDB doors on fire and punching one homeowner through his gate caught on camera

Four short video clips, showing men lighting doors on fire and harassing homeowners have been making their rounds on social media last night (2 Mar).

This behaviour is typical of loan shark harassment tactics.

It was shared on Facebook by user Daniel Nganasekaran with the caption “Be careful 😠😠😠”.

Here’s the post which was shared over 2,000 times:



The shocking behaviour that was recorded included setting doors on fire:

Vandalising the wall with a “O$P$” message:



And even punching a man in his home:

In case you can’t view the videos, here they are: