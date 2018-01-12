Back

Men setting HDB doors on fire and punching one homeowner through his gate caught on camera

Brazen and lawless behaviour caught on camera.

By Jonathan Lim | 3 mins

Insta My A*s

Events

Cinerama: Art and the Moving Image in Southeast Asia

12 January 2018 - 25 March 2018, 10am-7pm

Singapore Art Museum

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 February 2018, -

Upsurge

Four short video clips, showing men lighting doors on fire and harassing homeowners have been making their rounds on social media last night (2 Mar).

This behaviour is typical of loan shark harassment tactics.

It was shared on Facebook by user Daniel Nganasekaran with the caption “Be careful 😠😠😠”.

Here’s the post which was shared over 2,000 times:

The shocking behaviour that was recorded included setting doors on fire:

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

Vandalising the wall with a “O$P$” message:

And even punching a man in his home:

via GIPHY

In case you can’t view the videos, here they are:

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Heng Swee Keat sends 623-word “love letter” to Sylvia Lim on Friday night

Heng asks if Lim would withdraw 'test balloon' allegation on GST hike timing.

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, in slip during Budget debate, hints at new Finance Ministers?

Future job or slip of the tongue?

About Jonathan Lim

Jon is thankful that Singapore is interesting enough to keep a website like Mothership.sg up and running.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Morning Read Morning Commute

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Heng Swee Keat sends 623-word "love letter" to Sylvia Lim on Friday night

Heng asks if Lim would withdraw 'test balloon' allegation on GST hike timing.

10 hours

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, in slip during Budget debate, hints at new Finance Ministers?

Future job or slip of the tongue?

13 hours

In a Budget where only GST-talk mattered, Vivian Balakrishnan tries to talk about importance of international relations

Both China and the US will lose out in a conflict.

14 hours

LKY in 1985: High salaries needed to attract new generation of ministers

A different generation requires a different kind of persuasion.

16 hours

Ippudo S'pore to sell sakura ramen, cheesecake-flavoured shaved ice from March 2018

Mark your calendars.

16 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close