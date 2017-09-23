Masked Foodpanda delivery rider is real, he was just given wrong address

Food delivery services such as Foodpanda are a godsend for hungry people who are too lazy to make food or head out for a bite.

But what happens when a Foodpanda delivery rider appears at your doorstep even though you didn’t order anything?

Fake delivery rider

Well, one Ah Shui put up a Facebook post warning others to be aware of some guys pretending to be couriers for Foodpanda.

According to Ah Shui, these fake delivery riders will ask the homeowners to open the house doors.

We can only assume that the rider wants the door opened so that he could, well, give the people inside the flat the ordered food.

Didn’t place any orders

However, Ah Shui could have been feeling cautious because he didn’t order anything from Foodpanda in the first place.

The alleged delivery rider also appeared suspicious as his face was fully covered by a mask.

Riders taught not to cover face

In a report by Today, Foodpanda Singapore’s managing director, Luc Andreani, said:

“I can confirm that this person is not a rider on (his) shift, but is falsely posing as a delivery rider.”

Andreani also mentioned that riders are taught to not cover their faces and will only head to homes when customers order food through its app or website.

“If any customers see this person again and haven’t ordered from us directly, please call the police immediately.”

Singaporeans react

A commenter then pointed out that the rider harboured no ill intentions, but actually just received a wrong address.

“This is a case of wrong address. What’s wrong with you Ah Shui?”

The commenter went on to attach a screenshot of what seems to be a Telegram group chat for Foodpanda delivery riders.

Ah Shui’s Facebook post was then filled with netizens who were angry at him for flaming the delivery rider.

Several people called the post fake news.

“Another fake news.”

“Fake news galore.”

While another commented that the delivery rider was just trying to do his job.

“He was simply trying to make a living and you’re flaming him.”

Someone even provided a reasonable explanation as to why the delivery rider was wearing a mask.

“Its just wrong address. He cover his face not to rob people, he’s riding with no cover. Cover face to protect dust or small stone hit his face. This type of people only know to disturb people ricebowl.”

Confirmed case of incorrect delivery address

Speaking to Mothership, a Foodpanda spokesperson confirmed that the photographed delivery rider is indeed an employee of Foodpanda and that he had responded to an incorrect delivery address.

“Following further investigation, Foodpanda can confirm that an attempted food delivery on 17 March to a Singapore resident, who had not made an order, was made by a registered Foodpanda rider. The rider was responding to an incorrect delivery address entered into an order by a Foodpanda customer. We sincerely apologise to the recipient of this incorrect delivery for any inconvenience caused.”

Oh well, there are three things we can learn from this:

Don’t make any baseless assumptions. Check your address properly before sending in an order. Never reject free food if a delivery rider knocks on your door unexpectedly. (We’re kidding, don’t steal other people’s literal rice bowl pls.)

Top image via Ah Shui’s Facebook page

