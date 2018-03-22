Back

Lavender MRT ice cream uncle giving 1,000 free ice cream on his birthday. Again.

Sharing the joy with his customers.

By Tanya Ong | March 22, 2018

Insta My A*s

Events

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

Life Long Learning Institute

Nomadic Art Caravan

24 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

Ang Mo Kio

OCBC Cycle 2018

05 May 2018 - 06 May 2018, -

Singapore Sports Hub

Upsurge

Everyone loves ice cream on their birthday.

For ice cream man Jimmy Teng, it means giving out 1,000 free ice creams on his birthday.

In a photo that surfaced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, Teng had a sign at his stand saying “1000 free ice cream 72 birthday.”

Teng is stationed outside Lavender MRT station near the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) building, his usual haunt for the past 14 years.

This is the original tweet:

This is the photo in case you can’t see it:

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Putting up golden flags at HDB block without permission is allegedly art

If all that glitters is allegedly gold, yeah, sure.

Here’s what Facebook, Google & Twitter have to say about “fake news” in S’pore

Only Facebook spoke to share their take on enhanced legislation as a measure, though.

Not the first year

Affectionately known by many as Uncle Jimmy, this is not the first year that he has given out free ice cream during his birthday.

In fact, it is his third time.

On his 70th birthday in 2016, he had announced on his Facebook page that he would be giving out 700 servings of free ice cream to mark his birthday.

The New Paper reported that he prepared 1,000 servings instead, which cost him several hundred dollars, and managed to give out about 900 servings after six hours.

He also told TNP this gesture was his way of thanking his customers for their support.

This year, he also prepared 1,000 free servings.

Happy birthday, Uncle Jimmy.

Top photo by Twitter user @hinamasayafrhn

About Tanya Ong

Tanya knows pi to the 35th decimal place for absolutely no reason at all.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Putting up golden flags at HDB block without permission is allegedly art

If all that glitters is allegedly gold, yeah, sure.

17 mins

Here's what Facebook, Google & Twitter have to say about "fake news" in S'pore

Only Facebook spoke to share their take on enhanced legislation as a measure, though.

58 mins

Changi Airport named World’s Best Airport for 6th straight time, only airport to do so

Best restrooms around.

3 hours

NUS students pen thoughtful letter to S'pore's future 4th Prime Minister

The younger generation is not apathetic towards politics and Singapore's future.

4 hours

Halimah Yacob congratulates Vladimir Putin on his Russian presidential election victory

Both President Halimah and PM Lee wrote letters of congratulations to the Russian leader.

16 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close