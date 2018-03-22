Lavender MRT ice cream uncle giving 1,000 free ice cream on his birthday. Again.

Everyone loves ice cream on their birthday.

For ice cream man Jimmy Teng, it means giving out 1,000 free ice creams on his birthday.

Advertisement

In a photo that surfaced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, Teng had a sign at his stand saying “1000 free ice cream 72 birthday.”

Teng is stationed outside Lavender MRT station near the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) building, his usual haunt for the past 14 years.

This is the original tweet:

Happy birthday uncle. Not all heroes wear capes pic.twitter.com/MTt7OReE4r — han (@hinamasayafrhn) March 22, 2018

This is the photo in case you can’t see it:

Not the first year

Affectionately known by many as Uncle Jimmy, this is not the first year that he has given out free ice cream during his birthday.

In fact, it is his third time.

On his 70th birthday in 2016, he had announced on his Facebook page that he would be giving out 700 servings of free ice cream to mark his birthday.

The New Paper reported that he prepared 1,000 servings instead, which cost him several hundred dollars, and managed to give out about 900 servings after six hours.

He also told TNP this gesture was his way of thanking his customers for their support.

This year, he also prepared 1,000 free servings.

Happy birthday, Uncle Jimmy.

Top photo by Twitter user @hinamasayafrhn