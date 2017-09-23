Back

S’pore woman leaves purse in Uber after ride home, driver shows up on doorstep to return it next day

Sometimes five stars aren't enough.

By Sulaiman Daud | 2 mins

Imagine taking an Uber back home and only realising hours later that you left your belongings behind.

That happened to Charmaine Miranda, who went home in an Uber in the early morning of Sunday, March 18, after a St. Patrick’s Day party.

Unfortunately, she forgot to take her purse with her when she alighted, and it contained her credit cards, ATM cards, IC and EZ-Link card, among other valuables.

Miranda realised her purse was missing only hours later, at around noon that same day, and tried calling the driver. However, he didn’t answer the phone.

Pic courtesy of Charmaine Miranda.

She then tried sending a note to Uber through the app, but didn’t receive a reply.

A surprise visit

However, about three hours later, the driver appeared at her door.

“He appeared, rang my doorbell, my dad went to check and was thoroughly confused because I didn’t tell him I’d lost stuff.

Dad was about to shoo him away when he showed him my IC.”

Story continues below

Miranda and her father tried to offer him a reward for his good deed, but he smiled and said no, and hurried off in his Toyota Sienta. Said Miranda:

“He literally appeared and disappeared like Batman. The hero I needed but didn’t deserve.”

Miranda has already given him a five-star rating, but feels that he deserves additional recognition for his good deed.

Pic courtesy of Charmaine Miranda.

Mothership has contacted Uber for comment.

Top image adapted from pics courtesy of Charmaine Miranda and Uber.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve. In his spare time he writes about film, pop-culture and international politics, which you are very welcome to read here.

