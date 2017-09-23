Girl, 3, ear badly bruised, S’porean mum suspects teacher caused injury

A mother in Singapore has posted a lengthy Facebook post detailing her three-year-old daughter’s badly bruised ear and what happened when she reported the matter to the authorities.

The mother, Claudia Kwan, said that she suspected the form teacher inflicted the injury and reported the incident to the police and the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA).

Here are the photos of the injury:

The mother wrote how her daughter went to pre-school “perfectly normal and happy” on Feb. 14, 2018 in the morning.

Things, however, went downhill after school.

“However, when my husband picked my daughter up from her preschool, on the way home, he sensed that something was not right with my girl’s mood, so he parked his car and turn around; only to see that something very unusual and totally unexpected had happened to her ear. Her messy hair covered part of the ear and she was sweaty after a whole day in school but what he saw was a horrific bruise on the top of her ear. When they reached home, my hubby asked me to check what had happened to her ear and to my horror, her ear was badly bruised to such an extent that it was swelling badly. My heart bled and when I asked my daughter about what had happened, she lost control and just broke down into tears and cried.”

After getting nothing out of the school and teachers, Kwan went to the paediatrician.

“Long story short, the PD, upon seeing my girl’s ear, was shocked too. He diagnosed it as a form of traumatic bruising that was caused by the exertion of great intentional force, and not a result of insect bites or drug allergies.”

“I followed up by informing my daughter’s preschool principal about the PD’s diagnosis and proceeded to lodge a police report. After the police report, I called to update my daughter’s form teacher and she sounded utterly surprised and shocked that I had reported the incident to the police. The police requested that I returned to the station last week to give a detailed report after my daughter has calmed down a little and would be able to recount the incident better. She then told the police officer the exact teacher who pinched and twisted her ear.”

“On the 15th February (Chinese New Year Eve), I sent my girl to KKH for a re-diagnosis and second opinion and it was classified as a “non-accidental injury” that was suspected to be inflicted by a teacher. “

“I went to the preschool to seek assistance, but did not expect to be met with loads of excuses and indifference by the supervisor of the school. Essentially, his message to me is all my daughter’s teachers are from the church affiliated to the preschool (implying that they are Christians), and that he fully believes and trusts that none of his teachers would abuse a child to such an extent.”

“Ever since this incident, every night, my girl would wake up suddenly from her nightmares, crying out, “I’m scared, I’m sorry, please, stop, pain!” She has been shouting out her form teacher’s name too. This has been going on every night for the past few weeks, and it pains me deeply to see my daughter in such trauma. She is tormented day after day by the incident and her behaviour has even undergone drastic changes. She is now very temperamental and bursts into rage or tears at times, sometimes even out of the blue for no apparent reason.”

“The supervisor himself said there are a lot of blind spots in the school which the CCTVs could not capture and hence the CCTVs may not have recorded the incident on footage. The classrooms and some parts of the school do not have any CCTVs. He cited the reason that the installation of CCTVs is not a requirement by ECDA and hence it is not compulsory for them to have CCTVs in class.”

“It has been more than 3 weeks and my daughter’s ear still has not healed completely. There is still a faint bruise mark. Can anyone imagine how bad her injury was and how much force the teacher had inflicted?”

The Early Childhood Development Agency and Singapore Police Force have responded.

The police confirmed a report was lodged on Feb. 14 2018. Investigations are ongoing and the investigation officer has updated the mother, Claudia Kwan, on the status.

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) is aware of the case. ECDA has reached out to Kwan to provide any assistance that she and her child may require.

ECDA is also working with the centre to ensure the safety and well-being of the children at the centre.

This is a developing story. We will keep it updated with new details.

