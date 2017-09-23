We break down the action in the fight at Geylang Lorong 19, according to 4 videos of the incident

Suppers are usually a quick and chill affair since they do happen in the middle of the night.

But some people in Geylang might well have experienced the most chaotic meal they might ever have had.

Hurled vulgarities and kicks

So you may or may not have heard, but a fight took place outside an alleyway eatery along Geylang Lorong 19 at around 3am on Thursday, Mar. 15.

A smartphone video of the incident, alongside three other clips from a dashboard camera in a parked car nearby, was uploaded to Facebook on Friday, March 16.

From what we gather, there are three main players in this episode:

a man in a black T-shirt (whom we will refer to as “Ah Beng in Black”)

a burly fellow in a maroon singlet (“Singlet Buibui”), and

another fella (“White-Shirted Dude”)

In the first clip with the clearest audio, which starts sometime after the first dashcam clip, Ah Beng in Black, accompanied by two other men, including Singlet Buibui, was seen hurling vulgarities as he exited an eatery and approached White-Shirted Dude, who was by this point standing outside.

The first video from the car’s dashcam shows groups of patrons standing up from their seats and moving away from the eatery in view of the conflict that likely began inside. White-Shirted Dude is seen gesticulating to three others he stumbled out of the eatery and seating area with, and yelling at another group of people inside and off-screen.

The fight got physical when White-Shirted Dude aimed a kick at Ah Beng in Black who was swearing at him, after Ah Beng had knocked down a red stool nearby, with another man and Singlet Buibui backing him up.

It was White-Shirted Dude who would not prevail, however, ending up getting hit, kicked and stepped on by Ah Beng in Black, Singlet Buibui and another fellow, with Singlet Buibui giving his head a good hard kick, even as he lay flat on the ground.

Women hit and pushed to the ground

In the midst of the attack, a few women tried to stop Ah Beng in Black, Singlet Buibui and their friend from continuing their attack, but one of them (seen here in a white top) was hit back at quite hard by Singlet Buibui.

Now, normally violence on one woman should suffice to scare the rest off right away, right? Not to Singlet Buibui, though, clearly, because he turned around and followed another woman who was retreating, and decided he had to knock her (on the head, we should add) squarely to the ground too:

22-year-old man arrested

In case you’re wondering where the police was in all this, they were alerted to the incident at 3:19am and have arrested one man (we’re not sure if he happens to be one of the three main players in this scuffle, though).

Here’s the statement they shared with us:

“On 15 march at 3.19am, Police were alerted to a case of public nuisance at the vicinity of Lorong 19 Geylang. A 22-year-old man was arrested for uttering threatening words and the use of criminal force against public servants. This investigation is ongoing.”

