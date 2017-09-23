Foreign worker hit by bus asks passerby to tell his boss that he will be late for work

When you’re involved in an accident, you’d probably worry about your health, insurance claims and the condition of your vehicle.

But that’s not the case for one Malaysian worker in Singapore.

Advertisement

M’sian motorcycle hit by a bus

A video uploaded by one Razali Raihayu on Facebook community page SG Road Vigilante shows Razali helping the foreign worker.

The worker’s motorcycle was hit by a bus, causing him to lie down on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards Tuas.

As no one else had stopped to help apart from the implicated bus driver, Razali felt the need to get off his motorcycle to help the man while waiting for the paramedics to arrive.

Called boss

According to Razali, while he was trying to administer first aid to the man, he dialled a number on his phone and passed it to Razali:

“Bang (brother in Malay), please help me to call my boss, tell her I will be late.”

Advertisement

Netizens applaud

While the post has less than 100 reactions, Razali’s act of kindness still managed to gain the praise of netizens.

“Bless you my bro Razali. Speedy recovery biker bro.”

“You did a good thing bro.”

“Keep up the good work!”

And of course, the loyalty of the foreign worker did not go unnoticed.

“A loyal worker.”

Razali, who is a Malaysian himself, hopes more people will be inspired to acquire first aid skills and see Malaysian riders in a different light.

“I hope with this video, our group members can change their negative perception towards us Malaysian bikers.”

Top image via Razali Raihayu’s video