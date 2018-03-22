Search and seizure without a warrant? Here’s what the Films Act amendments will change.

You might have heard of a proposed new law that will allow IMDA officers to break down doors and enter your homes to search for illegal films. The Bill proposing the law was passed yesterday (21 Mar).

Should you be worried? Should you care? Read on:

Changes incoming

The Films Act is a 1981 law relating to the creation, possession, and exhibition of films.

It includes regulations for censorship and the distribution of political films.

On Dec. 4, 2017, IMDA and the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) launched a public consultation on proposed changes to the Films Act.

Here’s how it described the proposed changes:

“MCI and IMDA are conducting a public consultation on the proposed amendments to the Films Act (FA) to bring the Act up-to-date given the changes in the media landscape, to formally establish a co-classification scheme for films up to PG13 rating, and to introduce a class licence for video games retailers. The proposals also include clarifications to the regulatory scope of the FA and changes to the processes for appeals against IMDA’s decisions. As IMDA takes on investigations into breaches of the FA, its investigation and enforcement powers will be enhanced accordingly.”

A copy of the Bill was released online to the public.

Open up

According to Clause 13 of the Bill, the old Sections 22, 23 and 24 will be repealed and replaced with new ones.

The new Section 23A of the Act will give IMDA officers the authority to enter and search premises without a warrant, while investigating breaches of the Act.

It also gives IMDA officers the power to “break open any door or window leading to the premises” or “remove by force any obstruction” to search an entry.

Petitions raised

Some members of the local arts community and the public opposed these changes, and raised other objections.

On Dec. 18, filmmaker Jason Soo (1987: Tracing a Conspiracy) started a petition, objecting to the proposed amendment to Section 23 of the Films Act, and to repeal Section 34 of the existing Act. His petition was submitted with 750 signatures collected.

In case you were wondering, Section 34 already empowers any:

Deputy or Assistant Commissioner of Police

Assistant Superintendent of Police

Censor, Deputy or Assistant Censor or Inspector of Films

To enter and search any place and detain anyone suspected of possessing any “obscene” or “political party” film, without a warrant.

Award-winning filmmakers voiced objection

Another group, Film Community SG, also submitted their own petition calling the enhancement to IMDA’s investigative powers “problematic”.

It also opposed the Bill’s proposed change to Section 24 that would give the Minister sole discretion over the outcome of appeals for films that have been refused classification by the IMDA on grounds of national security.

Prominent signatories of this petition include Jack Neo (I Not Stupid), Anthony Chen (Ilo Ilo), Kirsten Tan (Pop Aye), Tan Pin Pin (To Singapore, With Love) and K Rajagopal (A Yellow Bird).

IMDA responds

In response to a query from Mothership, an IMDA spokesperson said on Dec. 20 that:

“The powers of entry and seizure are not new to IMDA enforcement officers. IMDA enforcement officers currently already have enforcement powers for offences relating to obscene and party political films, and the proposed amendments will enable the officers to handle cases of public exhibition and distribution without a licence.”

IMDA clarified that its officers “have undergone special training on the conduct of investigation and enforcement activities”, including courses related to search and seizure, collating evidence and recording statements.

According to IMDA:

“The officers are required to ensure that their investigations follow proper and due process fit for court prosecutions.”

IMDA added that these changes were needed during investigations, as officers will have to “act quickly” to secure evidence of the contraventions, while minimising the chances of the suspected offender fleeing the scene.

Discussed in Parliament

The Films (Amendments) Bill was first tabled in Parliament on Feb. 27, 2018.

Perhaps in response to the concerns raised by the public consultation, the language of the amendments to Section 23A was tweaked a little.

The Bill now specifies and lists down the offences with which IMDA enforcement officers will be allowed to enter and search one’s home without a warrant, as listed down under the new Section 34A.

The Bill was read for a second time on March 21. Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim said that given Singapore’s multi-racial and multi-religious society, these changes were critical.

He added that Singapore was “highly” susceptible to foreign influence and information campaigns and that “highly undesirable” content can be easily disseminated given today’s advances in technology.

NMP Kok Heng Leun raised a number of concerns, saying that the lack of clarity on what constitutes a film that goes against National Security might lead to self-censorship and the stifling of expression among the local film community.

He also said that “sweeping and intrusive powers” of search and seizure should only be left to the police, not to IMDA officers.

You can view Minister Yaacob’s speech here:

Top image from Pixabay.