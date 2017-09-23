Starbucks S’pore to launch new sakura-themed pink drink on Mar. 14, 2018

Three weeks ago, Starbucks finally launched its cherry blossom-themed merchandise in Singapore:

Advertisement

And on Monday, Mar. 12, the coffee chain announced the pending arrival of another long-awaited, similarly-themed drink: the Strawberry Honey Blossom Creme Frappuccino.

In case you can’t see it:

This drink will only go on sale from Wednesday, Mar. 14.

The drink was previously only available in Thailand and Kong Kong, where it has been described to be layered with strawberry, vanilla, and honey-flavoured whipped cream. This description in a Bustle article is about all we have at the moment:

“…the Strawberry Honey Blossom Crème Frappuccino is made with strawberry and vanilla créme, and accentuated with a honey-flavored whipped cream — which is layered at the bottom and on the top of the drink for double the creaminess. A ribbon of freeze-dried strawberries is throughout, and, top top it all off, a crunchy pink rice puffs are sprinkled atop the drink for texture and taste.”

Is there actually any caffeine in it? We have no idea. it’s also not clear if it’ll be introduced as a permanent item or on sale for a limited time.

Starbucks has also not said how much this will cost here yet, but knowing them, it should fall somewhere between S$7 – S$9.

Time to queue.

Advertisement

Top image from Starbucks Singapore’s Facebook.