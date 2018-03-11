Back

Chen Show Mao sports new haircut at Budget/ Committee of Supply debates

He also talked about diabetes, elder care and... getting all S'poreans to learn Malay.

By Jeanette Tan | March 11, 2018

Okay, we’ll admit upfront that was clickbait.

But we’d also like to tell you, in case you noticed a photograph posted by Workers’ Party Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) Daniel Goh on Thursday night:

… which, if you realise, was missing one of the party’s elected MPs, that yes, Aljunied GRC MP Chen Show Mao is well and fine, and also spoke on a few topics in the just-concluded Committee of Supply debates in Parliament over the past week.

Here’s a rundown of them:

1. War on diabetes

Chen asked about the government’s progress, strategies and tactics in fighting this, in view of the fact that one in three Singaporeans has a “lifetime risk” of developing diabetes.

He also asked if the government can incentivise local food manufacturers to put out lower-in-sugar drinks and snacks, and promote these healthier products.

2. Campaign to get all S’poreans to learn Malay

This is interesting, because Chen has previously lobbied for this at last year’s Committee of Supply.

As a national and regional language, Chen feels it’s important for students to attain a basic level of proficiency in Malay, arguing that it contributes to multiculturalism, a unified national identity and integration.

Existing opt-in programmes at primary schools notwithstanding, Chen hopes it can be weaved into the syllabus, but sans exams.

(Follow up: Parliamentary Secretary for Education Muhd Faishal Ibrahim said it may not be feasible for it to be made compulsory at this point.)

3. Supporting unpaid caregivers

Chen noted that almost half of Singapore’s informal caregivers — people who look after our elders who need full- or part-time care without being paid — do not work at any salaried jobs.

He asked if the Ministry of Social and Family development could consider giving them support with CPF top-ups or other means to help them prepare for retirement, as they would be unlikely to have much savings.

4. Encouraging self-employed workers to contribute to CPF

Chen suggested that the government can consider taking measures to encourage gig economy workers to contribute more of their pay to their CPF. These include:

  • setting a “default” contribution level that matches regular full-time salaried employees with similar job profiles,
  • sharing information with them about typical contribution levels from other workers in comparable employment circumstances, and
  • offering favourable tax treatment for gig workers who contribute to their CPF accounts.

5. Helping retail & food businesses in heartlands

At the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s COS, Chen said retail and food businesses play big roles in keeping the heartland areas in Singapore vibrant.

He asked if, because high rentals remain a concern for businesses in retail and F&B, whether the government can assist with targeted rental-rebate schemes for qualifying start-ups, in order to encourage and protect the scene we enjoy today.

6. Subsidising needy S’poreans in arbitration disputes

Turning to the Ministry of Law, Chen asked if any subsidies could be given to Singaporeans who qualify for legal aid, but who are forced into arbitration proceedings.

Currently, Chen notes, legal aid doesn’t cover arbitration proceedings (which take place outside of court).

Chen hopes that the Law Minister can look into extending aid to eligible recipients, to help them cover the costs of arbitration proceedings to which they have been mandatory directed by arbitration clauses in standardised contracts used in large volume.

Chen is also doing his MP walkabouts this weekend.

Guess these things are good to know from time to time — what our MPs are up to.

Top photo: screenshot from gov.sg YouTube video

