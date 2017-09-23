Back

Post-presidency Obama meets PM Lee in S’pore

He wants to tell the world about the Obama Foundation and what it can do.

By Belmont Lay | 3 mins

Insta My A*s

Events

Witness to War: Remembering 1942

23 September 2017 - 25 March 2018, -

National Museum of Singapore

Legoland March Holiday Promotion

01 February 2018 - 31 March 2018, -

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

Life Long Learning Institute

Upsurge

Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States of America, was in Singapore on March 19, 2018.

Gave lecture

As part of his post-presidency lecture circuit gig, Obama spoke at the Shangri-la Hotel Island Ballroom at the invitation of the Bank of Singapore, a subsidiary of OCBC Bank.

Some 1,000 of the private bank’s clients and guests from all around the world were in attendance.

Obama, 56, spoke about his life journey, climate change and his vision for the next generation during the hour-long closed door session.

It was moderated by former Nominated Member of Parliament and communications consultant Viswa Sadasivan.

It is not known how much Obama is paid by the bank in Singapore, but the New York Times said his speaking fees have gone up to US$400,000 (S$529,000) per speech.

The bank had previously invited Nobel Prize recipients and economists Paul Krugman and Joseph Stiglitz, to address its clients.

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

SMRT train collision victim asked to sign non-disclosure agreement before getting medical claims

Should that really be necessary?

S’porean tells employer he’s ‘not f*cking foreigner’ within 8 minutes of delivery driver job query

How to escalate things quickly these days.

Obama in photos

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong last met Obama at Apec 2016 in November that year. They had dinner and caught up during this second year of the Trump administration:

Obama also tweeted about his lecture here:

He challenged his audience to give money, time and other resources to better the lives of others — which is what his Obama foundation is doing globally.

Former US Ambassador to Singapore, Kirk Wagar, was back in Singapore to meet Obama.

Great day in Singapore talking Obama Foundation.

A post shared by Kirk Wagar (@ambwagar) on

Young Asean leaders meeting with the greatest orator of our time:

LinkedIn-worthy.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

SMRT train collision victim asked to sign non-disclosure agreement before getting medical claims

Should that really be necessary?

44 mins

S'porean tells employer he's 'not f*cking foreigner' within 8 minutes of delivery driver job query

How to escalate things quickly these days.

54 mins

Man knocked out in Geylang Lorong 12 brawl explains how fight started

As expected, it all started because one of them looked at the other.

2 hours

BuzzFeed video shows inside of new Singapore Airlines Suites. Wanna fly? Pay up to S$31,600.

For super high-SES passengers only.

6 hours

Sengkang hospital opening in 2018, 7 years in the making

Building hospitals take a while.

7 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close