$50 cash vending machine a publicity stunt by S’pore telco Circles.Life

A cash vending machine that gives out S$50 in return for S$3 has turned out to be a publicity stunt by Singapore telco Circles.Life.

The stunt, hashtagged #3dollarballer, first made its rounds on social media on Feb. 27, where it was spotted at 313 Somerset.

On Feb. 28, the machine at Raffles Place got mobbed to the extent that the police had to put a stop to the event:

Advertisement

A subsequent event that was supposed to be at 313 Somerset was cancelled.

A post that was made half an hour ago on Circles.Life’s Facebook hints that the stunt has something to do with their data plans:

But a Thursday report from Mumbrella outlined the details of the telco’s stunt:

“Revealing itself today as the vending machine perpetrator, Circles.Life has said the stunt was to promote its launch of its new ‘unlimited’ services – one of which involves gaining unlimited mobile data for $3 a day. In addition, the company said it intends to launch an unlimited plan for data usage on WhatsApp in 18 countries.”

Advertisement

Top image from Instagram user @threefive and Circles.Life Facebook.