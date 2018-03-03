Back

$50 cash vending machine a publicity stunt by S’pore telco Circles.Life

Well played.

By Mandy How | 4 hours

Insta My A*s

Events

Cinerama: Art and the Moving Image in Southeast Asia

12 January 2018 - 25 March 2018, 10am-7pm

Singapore Art Museum

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 February 2018, -

Upsurge

A cash vending machine that gives out S$50 in return for S$3 has turned out to be a publicity stunt by Singapore telco Circles.Life.

The stunt, hashtagged #3dollarballer, first made its rounds on social media on Feb. 27, where it was spotted at 313 Somerset. 

On Feb. 28, the machine at Raffles Place got mobbed to the extent that the police had to put a stop to the event:

Police stops S$50 cash #3dollarballer vending machine at Raffles Place

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Low Thia Khiang calls GST hike announcement a distraction’, Ng Chee Meng responds

You rarely hear MPs on both sides of the aisle laughing together.

McDonald’s in S’pore selling Thai milk tea ice-cream

Available at dessert kiosks.

A subsequent event that was supposed to be at 313 Somerset was cancelled.

A post that was made half an hour ago on Circles.Life’s Facebook hints that the stunt has something to do with their data plans:

But a Thursday report from Mumbrella outlined the details of the telco’s stunt:

“Revealing itself today as the vending machine perpetrator, Circles.Life has said the stunt was to promote its launch of its new ‘unlimited’ services – one of which involves gaining unlimited mobile data for $3 a day.

In addition, the company said it intends to launch an unlimited plan for data usage on WhatsApp in 18 countries.”

Top image from Instagram user @threefive and Circles.Life Facebook. 

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Low Thia Khiang calls GST hike announcement a distraction', Ng Chee Meng responds

You rarely hear MPs on both sides of the aisle laughing together.

21 mins

McDonald's in S'pore selling Thai milk tea ice-cream

Available at dessert kiosks.

56 mins

S'porean artist turns Raffles' statue into grill, gives alternative take on viewing history & Raffles

A different way of looking at Raffles.

3 hours

Pritam Singh labels PAP fan page distorting his Parliament speech as fake news

Pritam Singh and Fabrications About the PAP go head-to-head.

3 hours

Man caught smuggling tobacco aaaaand 121 birds. Might as well, no?

4,500 sachets of chewing tobacco and 121 live birds were found in one bus.

5 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close