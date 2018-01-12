Here’s how to make sure you never get auto-subscribed & charged for random mobile services

Gameasy Singapore is a subscription service that claims to provide unlimited HTML5 games for iOS and Android smartphones.

According to their website, it costs S$11.99 per month.

And we’re telling you about this because some mobile customers here have found it mysteriously added to their phone plans, without them actively subscribing to it.

Surprise charge

One of these customers, who wanted to be known as Eno, showed Mothership a copy of his phone bill after noticing an extra charge on it, highlighted below:

Eno, an M1 subscriber, claims that he never signed up for the service nor consented to taking on the subscription.

He also shared this screenshot of an SMS he received on his phone:

Fortunately in Eno’s case, M1 promptly responded and said they would refund him the amount he paid for it in his next bill.

In Sept. 2017, a HardwareZone forum member also claimed to have been in the same situation:

“Be careful: suddenly received SMS subscription of Gameasy No head, no tail, never request and never heard of Gameasy, suddenly I received SMS notifying that I am subscribed to $11.00 / month for unlimited games … Seems this kind of unsolicited SMS premium back again … Be careful .. I did some checks and found in their website, anyone can enter the phone number from their website to subscribe .. I tried it out but need to reply with PIN, somehow in my case, it was just subscribed straightaway (a URL to Gameasy’s site) Imagine if you miss to read their SMS then you will be charged $11.99 per month ..”

On Feb. 21, a StarHub customer reported the same issue to StarHub’s community site:

Here are other complaints from StarHub users, submitted to their Facebook page, all reporting the same company:

But Gameasy seems to be far from the only “culprit” of what appears to be this automatic subscription “scam”.

A look at M1’s Facebook page, for instance, turns up similar complaints against another third-party service called Game Junction:

All main telco customers affected

Judging from the complaints posted on Facebook, it looks like these issues are plaguing customers of all three of Singapore’s main telcos.

Singtel: Fun Games, FitnessGuru and Unlimited Gamez

A quick look at Singtel’s Facebook page turns up at least 10 complaints since Feb. 17 from customers who claimed they received unwanted third-party subscriptions, from a variety of companies.

You can see some of their posts below:

How to opt out

All three telcos now provide a free service to block mobile phones from accessing chargeable third-party content.

For Singtel customers, you can activate this by dialling *BLOCK (*25625) to sign up. You can also sign up online through the Singtel app at this link.

For M1’s Postpaid mobile customers, you can visit any M1 Shop / Customer Service Centre, or sign up through an M1 app at this link.

For StarHub, you can activate PRS barring services by SMS:

To activate 3rd Party PRS Barring only, SMS <BARPRS> and send to 6757

To activate Full PRS Barring (including StarHub Services), SMS <BARSTARHUBPRS> and send to 6757

You can find more info at this link.

IMDA code against unwanted services

Also, in case you were wondering, the authorities do have legislation in place to prevent this from happening to you.

In place since 2007, the Code of Practice for Provision of Premium Rate Services governs how these companies can sign up their customers.

Under these guidelines, companies have a duty to authenticate the end user for mobile services which may be purchased or subscribed via Internet registration.

The companies also need to ensure that they can easily unsubscribe from the service if they choose.

Mothership has reached out to some of these companies to find out more about their sign-up processes.

The Telcos speak up

When contacted, a SingTel spokesperson acknowledged that some customers may have inadvertently subscribed to third-party content.

Singtel is assisting them, and have also asked the content providers to temporarily halt their activities. They said that certain guidelines are in place:

“For example, we require all content providers to clearly state the charges for each and every transaction. They must also provide a three-step registration process, easy-to-follow instructions on how to unsubscribe and a hotline number to call for assistance.”

Singtel said that customers might have still received SMSes from content providers despite already unsubscribing and activating their PRS barring service due to a “process gap” in updating their information.

They added:

“We would like to assure customers that once PRS barring has been activated, no additional charges relating to PRS content will be posted to their accounts.”

An M1 spokesperson said that they “thoroughly” investigate every customer feedback, and that it reserved the right to immediately terminate any third-party companies engaged in fraud or abuse.

StarHub stated that they would investigate and take appropriate action against errant PRS providers to protect customer interest.

It said that both PRS providers and StarHub are required to adhere to IMDA’s code, like a mandatory opt-in system for customers, who need to first click through subscription confirmations in order to activate the service, to avoid unwanted subscriptions.

Keep a close eye on your next phone bill, and do get in touch with your telco service provider if you find surprise charges suddenly appearing out of nowhere.

Top image via YouTube.