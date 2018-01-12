S’porean recounts how taxi driver gave him a free ride in 2002 when he was unemployed

Every now and then, we find heartwarming stories on the internet that give us hope in humanity.

Paul Chua’s story is one of them.

In the Singapore Taxi Driver Facebook group, Chua shared his own story about how a kind taxi driver offered to send him home when he was unemployed and broke — back in 2002.

The taxi driver not only lent him a helping hand, but his kind gesture also changed his perspective towards taxi drivers.

This is Chua’s story:

Unemployed

It was 2002 when it happened.

Chua recounted how he had encountered a setback in his career as he was retrenched from his company during his mid-30s.

He had sent out “hundreds of resumes” but still could not find a job:

“Employers and governments bodies easily brushed the PMETs off as “lazy”, “choosy”, “demanding” workers and employed FTs because they are “cheaper”, “faster”, “hardworking”…I sent out hundreds of resumes and was not able to find a sustainable job for an extended period of 8 months.”

Meeting a kind taxi driver

He met a friend to see if he could introduce him to a job but Chua missed his bus that night.

At that time, all he had was $6.60 on him, so he decided to take a taxi to “try to catch up with the last bus.”

He told the taxi driver to drop him off once the fare hit $6.60. To his surprise however, the taxi driver continued driving:

“And sadly, my $6.60 didn’t really lasted until I caught up with the bus. I was ready to be chased down the Taxi as the meter hit $6.60. But surprisingly, the TD continued driving and exited into PIE from Eng Neo Road.”

Still grateful today

The taxi driver not only offered to send him home, but the exchange between them that followed also moved him deeply.

“I dared not looked at the TD as I thought he might laughed at me. Imagine a grown up with less than $10….. The TD told me he understood how I felt as he too was unemployed for 6 months before he drove Taxi. And he admired the way I was frank about having no money for the full trip. He offers to drive me home FOC. I was touched beyond words. My eyes ponded with tears, tears of gratitude. He sent me home and refused to accept my $6.60. I was extremely touch!!! I thanked him and left.”

Today, Chua does not remember the taxi driver’s face, vehicle number nor taxi company.

However, he is still incredibly grateful for the taxi driver’s compassion and even claims that it changed the way he sees taxi drivers:

“Till this day, I am still grateful for that very good deed that TD uncle offered me. I forgot to look at you in the face or take down your taxi number or even take note of which taxi company he was driving for. But I will remember what he did for me. If I could ever meet him again, I would give him a hug for he changed the way I looked at TDs.”

In fact, as a taxi driver himself, he now passes the kindness on to others who are in need:

“And over the years of my own taxi driving, I had also given help to various people whom I felt needing help. All because of that very good deed he did for me.”

This is his Facebook post:

– Think good, not evil thoughts

– Speak good, not malicious words

– Do good, do not do things which hurt others The world will be such a better place to live in.

Top photo by Kevin Utting, via Flickr