Back

S’pore police dispels allegation of regulating Thaipusam & lion dance differently

Cultural events are different from religious ones.

By Belmont Lay | February 27, 2018

Insta My A*s

Events

Cinerama: Art and the Moving Image in Southeast Asia

12 January 2018 - 25 March 2018, 10am-7pm

Singapore Art Museum

OCBC Cycle 2018 Early Bird Registration

23 January 2018 - 28 February 2018, -

Singapore Sports Hub

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 February 2018, -

Upsurge

The Singapore Police Force has issued a statement to dispel allegations that it applies double standards in regulating lion dance performances and Thaipusam.

Accusations of double standards

This was after a now-deleted Facebook post (seen above) on Feb. 25 questioned why the police did not intervene when a lion dance troupe was seen on the road at Prinsep Street.

Part of the post said:

We tolerate and respect one another but why does it make me feel that the govt…… Is one sided.

[…]

where is the #Singaporepoliceforce? blocking the two lanes road!!!!!!!

The post was accompanied by a video of the incident where members of the troupe were seen on the road.

The post made a comparison between the behaviour of the lion dance troupe and the devotees who were part of the Thaipusam procession on Jan. 31, 2018, where participants were carrying out their activities in public.

Police acted on public complaint

Contrary to the allegation that the police were not involved, the Singapore Police Force said they arrived at the scene at 10.54pm after a complaint was made about the flag performance by the lion dance troupe.

The troupe then complied with police orders and stopped the performance.

Cultural events different from religious ones

The police also explained in the statement that cultural performances are different from religious events.

This explains why lion and dragon dance performances are regulated as cultural performances, which are different from Thaipusam, which is a religious event.

This clarification comes after the police were accused of being too heavy-handed in regulating Thaipusam in 2018.

Police accommodative towards Thaipusam procession despite group breaking the law: SPF

This is the police statement in full:

Police are aware of an online post containing a video about a flag performance by a lion and dragon dance troupe which took place at Prinsep Street on the night of 24 Feb 2018.

Police had received a complaint about the performance at 10.33pm. Contrary to the allegation in the post, Police officers had responded to the call and arrived on the ground at 10.54pm. They warned the troupe to stop the performance as it was not in compliance with the conditions under which they were allowed to perform. The troupe complied.

Chinese lion and dragon dance performances are cultural performances, as opposed to religious events which are more sensitive from a law and order perspective. They are allowed under the Public Entertainments Act so long as they comply with certain conditions, including the playing of drums and cymbals, similar to kompangs being allowed at Malay cultural events and also the nathaswaram, thavil and melas at Indian cultural events.

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

S’pore can hoard smaller reserves if fundamentals strong, economist Donald Low explains

Donald gives you the low down.

Boy in China pees on lift buttons, lift immediately malfunctions

The sweet, sweet taste of instant justice.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'porean woman disgusted with Sultan Mosque's 'anti-homeless' sign, people react

But apparently, it has more to do with water conservation.

58 mins

Raffles City & VivoCity malls are in China. They're marketing icons for S'pore.

These familiar names have ventured to China.

2 hours

S'pore can hoard smaller reserves if fundamentals strong, economist Donald Low explains

Donald gives you the low down.

3 hours

Woman complains after finding pork belly in halal section, S'poreans dish out common sense

Making progress every day.

5 hours

Boy in China pees on lift buttons, lift immediately malfunctions

The sweet, sweet taste of instant justice.

7 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close