Back

Chinese S’porean parents requested child not be taught by qualified Indian tuition teacher

Why is this still happening?

By Mandy How | 8 hours

Insta My A*s

Events

Cinerama: Art and the Moving Image in Southeast Asia

12 January 2018 - 25 March 2018, 10am-7pm

Singapore Art Museum

OCBC Cycle 2018 Early Bird Registration

23 January 2018 - 28 February 2018, -

Singapore Sports Hub

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 February 2018, -

Upsurge

Even with multiple cases that has increased awareness of discrimination in Singapore, it seems like some Singaporeans still have a long way to go when it comes to racial harmony.

A recent thread on Twitter by user @aborxmal shared a story about a Singaporean Chinese who did not want her child to be taught by a well-qualified Indian teacher.

Speaking to Mothership, @aborxmal confirmed that the incident happened in January 2018, and that the tuition centre is located in central Singapore.

This is her Twitter thread, posted on Feb. 23:

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Angler caught throwing stones at Punggol Marina otters

The unprovoked attack was caught on camera.

NSFs who went AWOL helped archaeology dig at Fort Canning Hill: John N. Miksic interview

Singapore's Indiana Jones? Sort of.

In case you can’t see it, here are screenshots of the entire thread:

At time of writing, the thread had gathered over 7,000 retweets and 4,000 likes.

Mothership also understands that head of the tuition centre is in his 30s.

The child involved is in lower primary.

While it’s saddening to see a child demonstrating blatant acts of discrimination, we’re glad that the head of the tuition centre stood up for his teacher — a consolation of sorts, if one was looking for a silver lining.

Top image from Twitter user @abnorxmal.

Here’s a totally unrelated but equally interesting story:

These stories of Singaporeans rallying to help each other will make you have faith in humanity again

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

US-based S'pore scholar expects tough year ahead for S'pore as Asean chair

2018 is not the best year to be Asean class monitor.

7 hours

Angler caught throwing stones at Punggol Marina otters

The unprovoked attack was caught on camera.

11 hours

NSFs who went AWOL helped archaeology dig at Fort Canning Hill: John N. Miksic interview

Singapore's Indiana Jones? Sort of.

14 hours

Trump used cue card to remind him to show empathy for school shooting survivors

Prompt: I hear you.

15 hours

Corruption Perception Index annual rankings: Singapore 6th, Malaysia 62nd

Singapore's best ranking since 2013 and Malaysia's worst-ever.

February 25, 2018

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close