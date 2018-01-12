Chinese S’porean parents requested child not be taught by qualified Indian tuition teacher

Even with multiple cases that has increased awareness of discrimination in Singapore, it seems like some Singaporeans still have a long way to go when it comes to racial harmony.

A recent thread on Twitter by user @aborxmal shared a story about a Singaporean Chinese who did not want her child to be taught by a well-qualified Indian teacher.

Speaking to Mothership, @aborxmal confirmed that the incident happened in January 2018, and that the tuition centre is located in central Singapore.

This is her Twitter thread, posted on Feb. 23:

Story Time ☕️ My sister is a full-time tutor and recently a Singaporean Chinese student’s parent complained to the head of the tuition centre that she did not want her child being taught by an Indian. — sinsemilla (@abnorxmal) February 23, 2018

In case you can’t see it, here are screenshots of the entire thread:

At time of writing, the thread had gathered over 7,000 retweets and 4,000 likes.

Mothership also understands that head of the tuition centre is in his 30s.

The child involved is in lower primary.

While it’s saddening to see a child demonstrating blatant acts of discrimination, we’re glad that the head of the tuition centre stood up for his teacher — a consolation of sorts, if one was looking for a silver lining.

