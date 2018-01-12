Back

S’poreans leave ‘love notes’ for driver who took up two parking lots in Changi Village

It was a pretty busy car park.

By Mandy How | 10 hours

Insta My A*s

Events

Cinerama: Art and the Moving Image in Southeast Asia

12 January 2018 - 25 March 2018, 10am-7pm

Singapore Art Museum

OCBC Cycle 2018 Early Bird Registration

23 January 2018 - 28 February 2018, -

Singapore Sports Hub

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 February 2018, -

Upsurge

Courageous Singaporeans have left at least five “love notes” to a driver who did not park his/her car properly.

The car, a relatively small light blue Toyota, audaciously took up two lots in a busy carpark near Changi Village Hawker Centre:

The car was spotted by Mothership on Feb. 24,  3.30pm.

Love notes attached to windshield and the rear window

The presence of several notes, attached to both the windshield and the rear window, indicate that the vehicle might have been there for some time before that.

Here are what the notes read:

“Park properly lah… how you pass your driving license. STOMP”

“If you f*ck like you park, you’re never going to make it.”

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

S’pore govt’s borrowing for the first time since 1980s for infrastructure projects

Because the future generations will be enjoying these infrastructure developments.

Dramatic stunt-like accident on BKE sees 2 vehicles crashing at high speed, lorry flips over

Loud honking could be heard just before the crash happened.

“STUPID DOG!!!”

“Brainless sh*t. Please park properly next time. Be considerate!”

“THANK YOU FOR PARKING TWO LOTS.”

Below this note is a mysterious assortment of red packets (not sure if they contain anything) and parking coupons (not sure if used) that may or may not have been left by the same person.

The car was in the same spot when it was close to 5pm, with no driver in sight.

Other Singaporeans could be seen snapping photos of the car.

Hopefully the driver gets the message.

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Corruption Perception Index annual rankings: Singapore 6th, Malaysia 62nd

Singapore's best ranking since 2013 and Malaysia's worst-ever.

February 25, 2018

S'pore govt's borrowing for the first time since 1980s for infrastructure projects

Because the future generations will be enjoying these infrastructure developments.

11 hours

Dramatic stunt-like accident on BKE sees 2 vehicles crashing at high speed, lorry flips over

Loud honking could be heard just before the crash happened.

16 hours

WSJ report says New Yorkers suddenly discover wonders of Pei Pa Koa & loving it

Others were more apprehensive about trying the herbal syrup.

17 hours

Man caught on CCTV taking lacy lingerie from Bukit Batok Central HDB corridor

This was his fifth time.

24 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close