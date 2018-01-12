MasterChef S’pore to be aired on Channel 8, application forms request Mandarin fluency

MasterChef, everyone’s favourite pressure-cooker drama cooking reality show, is finally coming to Singapore.

Applications are open from now till March 25, 2018.

Singaporeans and PRs aged 18 and above at the time of filming can join.

All contestants must be amateurs, as previous professional or semi-professional kitchen experience or qualifications could be deemed an unfair advantage by the producers.

Contestants need to be available for filming for up to four weeks starting from April 26.

Broadcast… in Mandarin?

There’s a catch though.

MasterChef Singapore will be broadcast on Mediacorp Channel 8 later this year, which suggests that the programme just might very well be a Chinese-language cooking competition.

In the promotional materials, there are two teaser videos, with one in English, and the other obviously in Mandarin.

English:

Chinese:

Candidates need to indicate fluency in Mandarin

Within the first page of the online application form, there is a section which surveys the candidate’s fluency in Mandarin, rated from 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, and 5 being the highest.

It’s rather curious, as to why the decision was made to broadcast it on Channel 8 when those looking to apply may not necessarily be fluent in Mandarin, but may just have dishes that are solid enough to impress judges.

For viewers of the original English-language series, the local spin-off may thus be a big departure from the show they know and love.

What made MasterChef so popular could be attributed to judge Gordon Ramsay’s sharp tongue and harsh criticisms, along with the outpouring of gourmet popcorn worthy drama between contestants.

That made for some of the most memorable moments on the reality show, which debuted in 1990, but best known for its re-developed, current format that was created in 2009.

Additionally, it doesn’t help that it wasn’t that long ago that The Voice‘s Singapore auditions drew the same flak for asking contestants to sing in fluent Mandarin.

In this case, though, we don’t know for sure yet how the show will be held or how the dynamics between the contestants and judges will be facilitated.

However, we are certain that food and good cooking will always overcome language barriers.

Because speaking Mandarin doesn’t necessarily give you an advantage in cooking now, does it?

Knowing Singaporeans’ standard of Chinese, they probably meant “白吃”.

Top image adapted via IMDB