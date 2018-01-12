Long queue for S’pore’s Irvins Salted Egg new pop-up store in Hong Kong

Local salted egg yolk snack brand, Irvins Salted Egg, has opened a pop-up store in Harbour City Cartel, Hong Kong.

According to the brand’s Facebook page, the Hong Kong team was built from scratch and they plan to use Hong Kong to launch their snacks within the region.

Irvins also has a branch in Manila, Philippines.

Pricing

The pop-up store was opened on Feb. 27, with the small packet of salted egg yolk potato chips/ dish skin retailing at HK$55 (S$9.31) and the big packet at HK$110 (S$18.61).

In Singapore, the snacks are sold at S$8 and S$16 respectively.

Like Singapore, customers can only purchase a maximum of five packets at the Hong Kong branch.

Long queues

If you’re planning to fly to Hong Kong to avoid the queues at the eight outlets in Singapore, don’t bother.

As seen in a video uploaded by 飲食男女, a Hong Kong travel magazine, the store has attracted long queues on its first day of business.

Apparently, the queue snaked all the way to the mall’s staircase.

Seems like Hong Kong and Singapore share a favourite pastime.

Top image via 飲食男女‘s Facebook page