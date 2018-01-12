Back

Long queue for S’pore’s Irvins Salted Egg new pop-up store in Hong Kong

Anything with salted egg yolk sells.

By Fasiha Nazren | 19 mins

Insta My A*s

Events

Cinerama: Art and the Moving Image in Southeast Asia

12 January 2018 - 25 March 2018, 10am-7pm

Singapore Art Museum

OCBC Cycle 2018 Early Bird Registration

23 January 2018 - 28 February 2018, -

Singapore Sports Hub

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 February 2018, -

Upsurge

Local salted egg yolk snack brand, Irvins Salted Egg, has opened a pop-up store in Harbour City Cartel, Hong Kong.

According to the brand’s Facebook page, the Hong Kong team was built from scratch and they plan to use Hong Kong to launch their snacks within the region.

Irvins also has a branch in Manila, Philippines.

Pricing

The pop-up store was opened on Feb. 27, with the small packet of salted egg yolk potato chips/ dish skin retailing at HK$55 (S$9.31) and the big packet at HK$110 (S$18.61).

In Singapore, the snacks are sold at S$8 and S$16 respectively.

Like Singapore, customers can only purchase a maximum of five packets at the Hong Kong branch.

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Out-of-S’pore plane ticket fees going up to S$47.30 from July 1, 2018, S$62.30 by 2024

Buy all your travel tickets in advance now.

New S’pore law to make it illegal to take & send pics & videos of terrorist incident

But there's a good reason for it.

Long queues

If you’re planning to fly to Hong Kong to avoid the queues at the eight outlets in Singapore, don’t bother.

As seen in a video uploaded by 飲食男女, a Hong Kong travel magazine, the store has attracted long queues on its first day of business.

Apparently, the queue snaked all the way to the mall’s staircase.

screenshot via 飲食男女

Seems like Hong Kong and Singapore share a favourite pastime.

Top image via 飲食男女‘s Facebook page

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Out-of-S'pore plane ticket fees going up to S$47.30 from July 1, 2018, S$62.30 by 2024

Buy all your travel tickets in advance now.

2 hours

New S'pore law to make it illegal to take & send pics & videos of terrorist incident

But there's a good reason for it.

3 hours

Police stops S$50 cash #3dollarballer vending machine at Raffles Place

3dollarballer is some publicity stunt that is giving away free money.

4 hours

New MRT trains have 'tip-up' seats but S'poreans are having none of it

'Why not put carpet instead? Everyone can sit on the floor.'

4 hours

Mother, 70, delivers meals to widowed daughter daily, pleads for 3 hours outside Bedok Reservoir flat

I cried.

6 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close