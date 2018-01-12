Boy in China pees on lift buttons, lift immediately malfunctions

The greatest way to deter lift urination has been discovered, as one young boy in Chongqing, China found out first-hand.

This was after the cheeky loser seized the chance to urinate all over the lift buttons while travelling in it alone.

Got trapped instead

Shortly after he was done bleeding the one-eyed lizard, he tried to exit the lift only to find the doors open slightly, before jamming shut.

Kudos to Chinese technology, the boy’s urine had apparently damaged the lift’s circuitry.

The boy panicked and frantically pressed the buttons in vain — only for the lift lights to flicker.

The lift then plunged into darkness.

Maintenance staff had a laugh, for sure

The CCTV footage of what happened was then discovered by the building maintenance staff, who had earlier saved the boy from the malfunctioned lift.

The hilarious footage was then uploaded online and has since spread like wildfire, with around 30,000 shares and counting on Facebook.

We can’t imagine how the boy’s parents might react to this, but they were not too convinced their kid could have been responsible for damaging the lift.

His parents, who live in the building with him, reportedly refused to accept a urinating child was responsible.

“He can’t pee that high,” they were quoted as saying in local media, until they saw the security footage.

The lift is still under maintenance, with the family expected to compensate for the damage caused by the boy.

Or, as we say locally, orbi good.

‎Top photo via巴打絲打 Facebook Club