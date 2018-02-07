Back

S’pore police releases photo of suspect who assaulted 7-Eleven staff when he couldn’t buy beer

Call the police if you have information.

By Joshua Lee | 7 hours

Upsurge

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has released the photo of the man who allegedly assaulted a 7-Eleven employee on Feb. 15 2018.

The police are seeking information on the suspect’s whereabouts.

This was after the man allegedly assaulted the convenience store staff as he couldn’t buy alcohol from the Block 1 Changi Village Road outlet.

The 42 year-old employee was attacked at around 10.37pm. The suspect was allegedly “angry and upset that he was unable to purchase beer at the store”.

The employee was beaten until he was bleeding from the head. His t-shirt was also stained with blood.

Drinking or the sale of alcoholic beverages has been banned in public places from 10.30pm to 7am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call at 10.40pm and delivered the injured employee to Changi General Hospital. SPF has classified this as a case of Voluntarily Causing Hurt.

If you have information about the above incident, you can call 1800-255-0000 or visit www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

Top images via SPF

