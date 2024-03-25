Back

Iswaran handed 8 new charges for allegedly obtaining whisky, golf clubs, & Brompton bicycle as public servant

Iswaran now faces a total of 35 charges.

Tharun Suresh | March 25, 2024, 10:53 AM

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) announced on Mar. 25 that former transport minister S Iswaran returned to court and received eight new charges, following the previous 27 charges he had been handed on Jan. 18.

This brings the total number of charges brought against Iswaran to 35. 

According to CPIB, the new charges pertain to "obtaining, as a public servant, valuable things with a total value of about S$18,956.94, for no consideration, from one Lum Kok Seng (林國城)", whom Iswaran knew to be concerned in business transacted which had a connection with his official function as Minister for Transport.

According to CNA, Iswaran is accused of having obtained bottles of whisky, golf clubs and a Brompton bicycle from Lum.

Lum Kok Seng is the managing director of Lum Chang Holdings, a property management, interior design, and construction firm in Singapore.

Iswaran pleaded not guilty to the eight new charges.

He previously pleaded not guilty to his 27 other charges as well.

The charges previously handed to Iswaran included two for corruption and one for obstruction of justice, following CPIB investigations. He is accused of receiving over S$360,000 worth of tickets to football matches, Grand Prix F1, and shows.

Iswaran returned to Singapore in March 2024 after his court-approved trip to Australia. He had been granted permission to leave for two weeks from Feb. 16 to Mar. 4 to help his son settle into university in Australia. 

He was granted permission to remain outside Singapore for an additional 16 days due to falling ill while in Australia.

Top photo by Andrew Koay 

