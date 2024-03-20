Iswaran back in S'pore, has surrendered passport: AGC

Former Transport Minister S Iswaran has returned to Singapore and surrendered his passport to the authorities, a spokesperson for the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) said in response to queries by The Straits Times and CNA.

He was required to return to Singapore by Mar. 19, 2024.

Had been granted permission to travel for two weeks, fell ill

Iswaran was previously granted permission to leave for two weeks from Feb. 16 to Mar. 4 to help his son settle into university in Australia, so long as he adhered to several conditions, including an additional S$500,000 bail in cash, on top of his existing S$800,000 bail amount.

He also had to provide the authorities his travel itinerary and remain contactable during the period.

Iswaran then fell ill and was granted permission to stay outside Australia for an additional 16 days, until Mar. 19.

He was required to provide updates on his medical condition to an investigation officer daily via video call, as part of the terms of the extension.

He also had to surrender his travel documents to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) within 24 hours upon returning to Singapore.

The extension of his stay in Australia also needed the consent of his bailor.

No details were provided on Iswaran's illness by the AGC spokesperson.

AGC: Mar. 19 criminal case disclosure conference adjourned to Apr. 2

The spokesperson was also quoted as saying that a criminal case disclosure conference (CCDC) which was scheduled for Mar. 19 has been adjourned to Apr. 2.

A CCDC is a formal system where both parties disclose information about the case to facilitate the trial process.

This information includes an outline of each party's case and the evidence they will rely on.

27 corruption charges

Iswaran faces a total of 27 charges, including two for corruption and one for obstruction of justice, following CPIB investigations.

He is accused of receiving over S$360,000 worth of tickets to football matches, Grand Prix F1, and shows.

He pleaded not guilty, saying he was innocent and would focus on clearing his name.

Top photo by Andrew Koay/Mothership