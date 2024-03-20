Back

Iswaran back in S'pore, has surrendered passport: AGC

He had previously been granted permission to travel for two weeks in Australia before falling ill.

Matthias Ang | March 20, 2024, 11:49 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Former Transport Minister S Iswaran has returned to Singapore and surrendered his passport to the authorities, a spokesperson for the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) said in response to queries by The Straits Times and CNA

He was required to return to Singapore by Mar. 19, 2024.

Had been granted permission to travel for two weeks, fell ill

Iswaran was previously granted permission to leave for two weeks from Feb. 16 to Mar. 4 to help his son settle into university in Australia, so long as he adhered to several conditions, including an additional S$500,000 bail in cash, on top of his existing S$800,000 bail amount.

He also had to provide the authorities his travel itinerary and remain contactable during the period.

Iswaran then fell ill and was granted permission to stay outside Australia for an additional 16 days, until Mar. 19.

He was required to provide updates on his medical condition to an investigation officer daily via video call, as part of the terms of the extension.

He also had to surrender his travel documents to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) within 24 hours upon returning to Singapore.

The extension of his stay in Australia also needed the consent of his bailor.

No details were provided on Iswaran's illness by the AGC spokesperson.

AGC: Mar. 19 criminal case disclosure conference adjourned to Apr. 2

The spokesperson was also quoted as saying that a criminal case disclosure conference (CCDC) which was scheduled for Mar. 19 has been adjourned to Apr. 2.

A CCDC is a formal system where both parties disclose information about the case to facilitate the trial process.

This information includes an outline of each party's case and the evidence they will rely on.

27 corruption charges

Iswaran faces a total of 27 charges, including two for corruption and one for obstruction of justice, following CPIB investigations.

He is accused of receiving over S$360,000 worth of tickets to football matches, Grand Prix F1, and shows.

He pleaded not guilty, saying he was innocent and would focus on clearing his name.

Top photo by Andrew Koay/Mothership

 

South Korean convenience store chain emart24 closes all outlets in S'pore

No information yet.

March 20, 2024, 02:34 PM

Old Chang Kee selling frozen food at Woodlands till Apr. 9

All your favourites included.

March 20, 2024, 02:26 PM

Peach Garden offering dim sum at S$4++ per basket for diners in Apr. 2024 with '4' in birthdate, age or NRIC

Yum.

March 20, 2024, 02:07 PM

Fire, likely caused by PAB battery, damages Bukit Merah market hours after Clementi PMA fire

There were no reported injuries.

March 20, 2024, 12:26 PM

‘It can’t make decisions like humans do’: S’porean accountant believes technology not a threat to jobs

He sees advancements in technology as opportunities for professionals to explore how they can remain not just relevant, but integral, in this ever-changing world.

March 20, 2024, 12:00 PM

US TikToker claims restaurant staff 'manhandled' & 'shoved' her down stairs, CCTV may show different story

The restaurant claimed the video has caused them financial loss.

March 20, 2024, 11:58 AM

S'pore wildlife parks welcomed 970 babies in 2023, highest in past 10 years

Baby boom.

March 20, 2024, 11:34 AM

Fire, likely caused by charging PMA, razes Clementi flat, 3 taken to hospital

SCDF personnel arrived to find black smoke billowing from the unit.

March 20, 2024, 10:54 AM

Nissin to launch new 'all-meat' Cup Noodles item on Mar. 25, 2024

It appears to be only available in Japan. Sad.

March 20, 2024, 10:28 AM

The answers to the questions you may have regarding Pritam Singh & his day in court

Law professor Eugene Tan said that "Singh is under no real risk of losing his parliamentary seat" due to the outcome of this case.

March 20, 2024, 10:03 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.